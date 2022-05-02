Green River grad Hunter Spartz invited to New England Patriots' mini camp

Former Green River standout Hunter Spartz has been invited to the New England Patriots' mini camp as an undrafted free agent.
Spartz was a two-time Class 3A all-state selection (2015-16) before signing with Montana Tech. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman was a three-year starter for the Orediggers and earned Frontier League all-conference honors this past season.
According to montanasports.com, Spartz participated in Montana State's pro day on April 4 where he recorded a 30-inch vertical jump and had 28 reps on the bench press.