 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Green River grad Hunter Spartz invited to New England Patriots' mini camp

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Green River standout Hunter Spartz has been invited to the New England Patriots' mini camp as an undrafted free agent.

Spartz was a two-time Class 3A all-state selection (2015-16) before signing with Montana Tech. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman was a three-year starter for the Orediggers and earned Frontier League all-conference honors this past season.

According to montanasports.com, Spartz participated in Montana State's pro day on April 4 where he recorded a 30-inch vertical jump and had 28 reps on the bench press.

Hunter Spartz headshot

Spartz
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News