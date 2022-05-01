 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Hanna grad, Black Hills State's Conor McGraw wins decathlon at RMAC Championships

  • 0

Black Hills State freshman Conor McGraw, a 2020 graduate of Hanna, won the decathlon at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado.

McGraw won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.16 seconds and finished second in the 100 (11.08), the 110 hurdles (15.66) and the discus (127 feet, 1 inch).

McGraw was a multi-sport athlete for the Miners, earning all-state honors in football, basketball and track and field. As a junior he won both the 110 and 300 hurdles at the state meet. The 2020 outdoor track and field season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conor McGraw headshot

McGraw
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News