Hanna grad, Black Hills State's Conor McGraw wins decathlon at RMAC Championships

Black Hills State freshman Conor McGraw, a 2020 graduate of Hanna, won the decathlon at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado.

McGraw won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.16 seconds and finished second in the 100 (11.08), the 110 hurdles (15.66) and the discus (127 feet, 1 inch).

McGraw was a multi-sport athlete for the Miners, earning all-state honors in football, basketball and track and field. As a junior he won both the 110 and 300 hurdles at the state meet. The 2020 outdoor track and field season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.