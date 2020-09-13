How the Star-Tribune voted in the AP poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — College football is here.

If you follow the sport, you know by now that not everyone is playing. The Mountain West is one of four Football Bowl Subdivision conferences that aren't. Even teams that are playing are having games postponed left and right amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Big Ten may reportedly try to play this fall after all (no word yet on if the Mountain West, Mid-American Conference or Pac-12 will also reconsider).

Fluid. Unpredictable. Wacky. Bizarre. Use whatever adjectives you want to describe whatever this college football season ends up looking like, but it's here. And with it comes change for us Associated Press Top 25 voters.

Every FBS team was eligible for the AP's preseason poll whether they were playing this season or not, but only participating teams can receive votes now that the season has started. So just like my ballot, which included nine teams in the preseason that have since had their seasons canceled, the first regular-season poll, which was released Sunday, has a different flavor to it.