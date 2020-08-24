How the Star-Tribune voted in the AP preseason poll

Whatever. Point is, this ballot will look much different once games start. If there are games, which is still a bizarre thing to type.

Here’s how I voted in the preseason top 25. Last year’s records are in parentheses. An asterisk indicates teams whose seasons have been canceled.

1. Clemson (14-1): Star players like Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins are gone from the national runners-up roster, but Clemson still has arguably college football's best quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who could very well be the top overall selection in next year's NFL Draft (oh, and All-American running back Travis Etienne is back, too). Dabo Swinney's bunch is also recruiting maybe better than anybody in America right now, so there's still plenty of five-star talent up and down a roster that will make Clemson an easy favorite in a suspect Atlantic Coast Conference. Anything less than a spot in the College Football Playoff will be a disappointment for the Tigers.

2. *Ohio State (13-1): If anybody is going to challenge Lawrence to be the first player taken in the draft, it will likely be Ohio State's talented gunslinger, Justin Fields. But neither Fields nor any other Buckeyes will get the chance to play this year following the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.