How the Star-Tribune voted in the AP preseason poll

LARAMIE -- Well this is sort of, kind of, awkward.
Nobody knows if there will actually be college football played this fall. Yet we, The Associated Press Top 25 voters, are still ranking teams in case it is played. The AP preseason poll was released Monday, and what's really strange is it includes teams that we know won't be playing this year.
We were instructed to consider every Football Bowl Subdivision team for the preseason poll in order to give fans and readers a true indication of who our top 25 teams would've been entering a season in which everybody participated. But once games start -- if games start -- we will only be able to vote for teams that are actually playing.
One team that is still scheduled to play this fall is LSU, which, for now, will get a chance to show if us media types are too high or too low on the defending national champions. LSU is fresh off a dominant 15-0 campaign but lost a whopping 14 players to this year's NFL Draft, including No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.
Make no mistake, LSU should still be really good this season. But I have the Bayou Bengals just outside the top 5 after losing that much talent, and so did many other voters. I also voted for nine teams that we know won't be playing this year, including reigning Mountain West champ Boise State.
Whatever. Point is, this ballot will look much different once games start. If there are games, which is still a bizarre thing to type.
Here’s how I voted in the preseason top 25. Last year’s records are in parentheses. An asterisk indicates teams whose seasons have been canceled.
1. Clemson (14-1): Star players like Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins are gone from the national runners-up roster, but Clemson still has arguably college football's best quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who could very well be the top overall selection in next year's NFL Draft (oh, and All-American running back Travis Etienne is back, too). Dabo Swinney's bunch is also recruiting maybe better than anybody in America right now, so there's still plenty of five-star talent up and down a roster that will make Clemson an easy favorite in a suspect Atlantic Coast Conference. Anything less than a spot in the College Football Playoff will be a disappointment for the Tigers.
2. *Ohio State (13-1): If anybody is going to challenge Lawrence to be the first player taken in the draft, it will likely be Ohio State's talented gunslinger, Justin Fields. But neither Fields nor any other Buckeyes will get the chance to play this year following the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.
3. Alabama (11-2): 'Bama no longer has Tua Tagovailoa under center, but Mac Jones got his feet wet late last season after Tagovailoa went down with an injury and figures to be the starting quarterback. Running back Najee Harris will be counted on to take pressure off of Jones, and Dylan Moses, who's back after missing last season with a torn ACL, is an All-America candidate at linebacker. And speaking of recruiting, Nick Saban's program does it as well as anybody in America.
4. Georgia (12-2): Fresh off three straight SEC Eastern Division titles, UGA is rolling under Kirby Smart. The question now is can the Bulldogs keep that momentum going with a new quarterback? There's a heated competition going on between Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman and former Southern Cal signal caller JT Daniels, who was ruled immediately eligible after transferring in the offseason.
5. Oklahoma (12-2): From Baker Mayfield to Kyler Murray to Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma's quarterbacks have thrived under fourth-year coach Lincoln Riley. So whether it's Spencer Rattler or Tanner Mordecai taking the snaps for the Sooners this season, OU figures to continue to light up Big 12 defenses as one of the league favorites.
6. LSU (15-0)
7. Florida (11-2)
8. *Penn State (11-2)
9. Texas A&M (8-5)
10. Notre Dame (11-2)
11. Texas (8-5)
12. *Oregon (12-2)
13. *Minnesota (11-2)
14. Auburn (9-4)
15. *Southern Cal (8-5)
16. *Utah (11-3)
17. *Wisconsin (10-4)
18. North Carolina (7-6)
19. Cincinnati (11-3)
20. *Michigan (9-4)
21. Oklahoma State (8-5)
22. Memphis (12-2)
23. UCF (10-3)
24. Baylor (11-3)
25. *Boise State (12-2)
