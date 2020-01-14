How the Star-Tribune voted in the final AP poll

2. Clemson (14-1): Any other year, Clemson probably pulls off the title repeat. But the ACC's version of the Tigers simply ran into a buzzsaw Monday night, which makes LSU's victory even more impressive considering how good Clemson has been. The national championship game loss was Clemson's first since a Sugar Bowl loss in 2018 in the same stadium. We'll have to wait and see how much attrition there is from Clemson's star-studded roster given a bunch of juniors could bolt for the NFL, but we know this much: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will be back to operate Clemson's offense next season, which has many believing Clemson will be back playing for it all again.

3. Ohio State (13-1): The Buckeyes gave Clemson all it wanted in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal and might've been playing for it all if not for a controversial call where what looked like a completion and a fumble returned for a touchdown by Ohio State was ruled an incompletion late in the third quarter of a 29-23 loss. The Buckeyes will lose pass-rush specialist Chase Young, running back J.K. Dobbins and top cornerback prospect Jeff Okudah to the NFL, but quarterback Justin Fields will be back.