How the Star-Tribune voted in the final AP poll

LARAMIE — We made it. We actually made it.
After all of the back and forth, postponements and cancellations, the 2020 college football season finally reached its conclusion Monday night with Alabama's 52-24 blowout win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game, an outcome that wasn't much of a surprise.
Alabama's offense, which had three Heisman Trophy finalists and the winner, DeVonta Smith, was an unstoppable force all season. Some have opined it's the best offense college football has ever seen just one season after saying the same thing about LSU's record-setting offense last season. How close are the two? LSU averaged 48.4 points per game during their national title run. This year's Alabama team? 48.5.
That's a debate for another day. Simply put, Alabama was head and shoulders above the rest and showed that once again Monday, bringing a dominant end to a season that we weren't sure would even happen.
Here’s how I voted in the season's final Associated Press Top 25.
1. Alabama (13-0): There's not much else to say about one of the most dominant teams in college football history. Speaking of dominant, Nick Saban now has six national titles in 14 seasons as 'Bama's coach and seven overall (one at LSU).
2. Ohio State (7-1): If nothing else, the Buckeyes can take solace in the fact that Alabama beat down everybody the way it did Ohio State. Some thought the Buckeyes shouldn't even be in the playoff after coronavirus-related issues limited them to six games before it started, but Ohio State ran Clemson off the field in the national semifinals and ended the season with three ranked wins.
3. Texas A&M (9-1): Would the Aggies have put up a better fight than Notre Dame, Clemson or Ohio State in the playoff? Eh. Alabama beat A&M by 28, but that was back in early October. The Aggies didn't lose again, reeling off eight straight wins to finish as one of the nation's hottest teams. Those included a win over Florida and a two-TD win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl, giving A&M as many ranked wins as Notre Dame and Clemson.
4. Clemson (10-2): Clemson's season ended on a sour note by getting shellacked by a team that wasn't Alabama (Ohio State) in the national semifinals, and that was with Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers' only other loss was at Notre Dame without Lawrence, so it was another solid season for Dabo Swinney's group. Now Clemson is preparing to enter the post-Lawrence era as its star QB, who will almost certainly be the No. 1 overall pick, has already declared for this year's NFL Draft.
5. Oklahoma (9-2): Talk about a team catching fire. Oklahoma also ripped off eight straight wins to end its season, which included a win over a top-10 Iowa State team in the Big 12 title game before pummeling Florida in the Sugar Bowl. A head-scratching loss at Kansas State back in Week 1 likely kept the Sooners out of the playoff, but they were a team nobody wanted to see by the end of the season.
6. Georgia (8-2)
7. Cincinnati (9-1)
8. Notre Dame (10-2)
9. Louisiana (10-1)
10. Iowa State (9-3)
11. BYU (11-1)
12. Florida (8-4)
13. Liberty (10-1)
14. Coastal Carolina (11-1)
15. Indiana (6-2)
16. North Carolina (8-4)
17. Northwestern (7-2)
18. Iowa (6-2)
19. Texas (7-3)
20. Oklahoma State (8-3)
21. Miami (8-3)
22. Tulsa (6-3)
23. Ball State (7-1)
24. N.C. State (8-4)
25. San Jose State (7-1)
