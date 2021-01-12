How the Star-Tribune voted in the final AP poll

2. Ohio State (7-1): If nothing else, the Buckeyes can take solace in the fact that Alabama beat down everybody the way it did Ohio State. Some thought the Buckeyes shouldn't even be in the playoff after coronavirus-related issues limited them to six games before it started, but Ohio State ran Clemson off the field in the national semifinals and ended the season with three ranked wins.

3. Texas A&M (9-1): Would the Aggies have put up a better fight than Notre Dame, Clemson or Ohio State in the playoff? Eh. Alabama beat A&M by 28, but that was back in early October. The Aggies didn't lose again, reeling off eight straight wins to finish as one of the nation's hottest teams. Those included a win over Florida and a two-TD win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl, giving A&M as many ranked wins as Notre Dame and Clemson.

4. Clemson (10-2): Clemson's season ended on a sour note by getting shellacked by a team that wasn't Alabama (Ohio State) in the national semifinals, and that was with Trevor Lawrence. The Tigers' only other loss was at Notre Dame without Lawrence, so it was another solid season for Dabo Swinney's group. Now Clemson is preparing to enter the post-Lawrence era as its star QB, who will almost certainly be the No. 1 overall pick, has already declared for this year's NFL Draft.