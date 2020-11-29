How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — It was another relatively drama-free weekend for the teams sitting atop The Associated Press Top 25.

As for the Pac-12, well, that's a different story.

Any hope the league had of sneaking a team into the College Football Playoff was likely shattered Friday when Oregon State shocked then-No. 9 Oregon with 22 fourth-quarter points in a 41-38 upset. With Pac-12 teams playing just six regular-season games, it doesn't look like there's enough time for the conference to make up ground.

Then-No. 11 Northwestern also went down to a bad Michigan State team, leaving some doubt as to whether or not the Wildcats can seriously challenge Ohio State in the Big Ten title game assuming they get there. Meanwhile, top-ranked Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson continued to roll.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.

1. Alabama (8-0): In-state rival Auburn wasn't much of a challenge for the Crimson Tide in the latest rendition of the Iron Bowl. Mac Jones threw five more TDs, DeVonta Smith was on the receiving end of two of them, and the defense didn't allow a TD until late in the fourth quarter of a 42-13 beatdown. Next up for Alabama is a date with LSU on Saturday, a game that was postponed from earlier in the season.