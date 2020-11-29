How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — It was another relatively drama-free weekend for the teams sitting atop The Associated Press Top 25.
As for the Pac-12, well, that's a different story.
Any hope the league had of sneaking a team into the College Football Playoff was likely shattered Friday when Oregon State shocked then-No. 9 Oregon with 22 fourth-quarter points in a 41-38 upset. With Pac-12 teams playing just six regular-season games, it doesn't look like there's enough time for the conference to make up ground.
Then-No. 11 Northwestern also went down to a bad Michigan State team, leaving some doubt as to whether or not the Wildcats can seriously challenge Ohio State in the Big Ten title game assuming they get there. Meanwhile, top-ranked Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson continued to roll.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.
1. Alabama (8-0): In-state rival Auburn wasn't much of a challenge for the Crimson Tide in the latest rendition of the Iron Bowl. Mac Jones threw five more TDs, DeVonta Smith was on the receiving end of two of them, and the defense didn't allow a TD until late in the fourth quarter of a 42-13 beatdown. Next up for Alabama is a date with LSU on Saturday, a game that was postponed from earlier in the season.
2. Notre Dame (9-0): Then-No. 25 North Carolina hung with Notre Dame for a half before the Fighting Irish clamped down in the final two quarters, pitching a second-half shutout in a 31-17 road victory. Notre Dame held UNC to fewer than 300 total yards, and QB Ian Book (23 of 33, 279 yards) continues to be efficient. The Irish can officially clinch their spot in the ACC title game with a win against Syracuse this week.
3. Ohio State (4-0): The Buckeyes had another game canceled because of coronavirus-related issues within their program. Ohio State was supposed to play Illinois, and now its game this week against Michigan State is in jeopardy.
4. Clemson (8-1): After its game against Florida State was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, Clemson took its frustration out on Pittsburgh in a 52-17 thrashing. Trevor Lawrence didn't look like a quarterback playing his first game in five weeks, throwing for 403 yards and two scores. Beat Virginia Tech this week, and the Tigers will almost certainly get that rematch with Notre Dame in the ACC title game.
5. Cincinnati (8-0): Cincinnati's game against Temple looked like the perfect opportunity for the Bearcats to accumulate more style points in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee, but coronavirus-related issues forced a cancellation. Now Cincy isn't slated to play again until Dec. 12, though it could be against a ranked Tulsa squad if the Golden Hurricane can get past Navy on Saturday.
6. Texas A&M (6-1)
7. Florida (7-1)
8. BYU (9-0)
9. Miami (7-1)
10. Georgia (6-2)
11. Indiana (5-1)
12. Coastal Carolina (9-0)
13. Marshall (7-0)
14. Tulsa (5-1)
15. Louisiana (8-1)
16. Iowa State (7-2)
17. Oklahoma (6-2)
18. Wisconsin (2-1)
19. Oklahoma State (6-2)
20. Oregon (3-1)
21. Washington (3-0)
22. Iowa (4-2)
23. Boise State (4-1)
24. Northwestern (5-1)
25. Liberty (9-1)
