How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

2. Georgia (3-0): The teams will decide it on the field this week, but UGA moves ahead of Alabama on my ballot after another dominant win over a ranked team. The Bulldogs actually trailed then-No. 14 Tennessee at the half before their defense suffocated the Vols in the final two quarters of a 44-21 win. UGA, which has allowed just 115 rushing yards through its first three games, may have the deepest and most talented defensive front seven in the nation.

3. Alabama (3-0): The Crimson Tide's matchup with Ole Miss turned into a track meet with the teams combining for more than 1,300 yards of offense. Mac Jones threw for 417 yards and Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and a whopping five TDs in Alabama's 63-48 win, but the defense looked like anything but a typical Nick Saban unit. While UGA's defense has been far more impressive than Bama's to this point, the teams will meet Saturday in Tuscaloosa in what could be the game of the year in college football.

4. Ohio State (13-1): The Buckeyes, who have a handful of future first-round draft picks on their roster, are a week closer to starting their season Oct. 24 against Nebraska.