How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Farewell, defending national champs.
If LSU's season-opening loss to Mississippi State was bad, the Tigers' setback to a winless Missouri team over the weekend was worse. LSU again didn't stop much of anything in a 45-41 loss, and I dropped the Tigers from my ballot this week as a result.
The same goes for Texas, which, contrary to a seemingly annual belief, has shown early this season that it isn't actually back. I also bid the Longhorns adieu after their four-overtime loss to Oklahoma that gave them back-to-back setbacks. And if not for a furious fourth-quarter comeback against Texas Tech, Texas could already have three losses.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M reappears on my ballot in a big way with its upset of then-No. 4 Florida. Iowa State also earns a spot for now after its 31-15 pasting of Texas Tech to stay perfect in Big 12 play (the Cyclones' lone loss so far came against an unbeaten Louisiana team that's still on my ballot).
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.
1. Clemson (4-0): So much for the whole Miami-should-test-Clemson thing. Trevor Lawrence threw for 292 yards and three TDs, Travie Etienne scored twice and needed just 17 carries to rack up 149 yards, and the Tigers sent then-No. 7 Miami back to Coral Gables with a 42-17 beating. And now the familiar question is starting to resurface: Is there anybody in the ACC that can actually give the Tigers a game? Maybe Notre Dame on Nov. 7? Clemson heads to Georgia Tech this week.
2. Georgia (3-0): The teams will decide it on the field this week, but UGA moves ahead of Alabama on my ballot after another dominant win over a ranked team. The Bulldogs actually trailed then-No. 14 Tennessee at the half before their defense suffocated the Vols in the final two quarters of a 44-21 win. UGA, which has allowed just 115 rushing yards through its first three games, may have the deepest and most talented defensive front seven in the nation.
3. Alabama (3-0): The Crimson Tide's matchup with Ole Miss turned into a track meet with the teams combining for more than 1,300 yards of offense. Mac Jones threw for 417 yards and Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and a whopping five TDs in Alabama's 63-48 win, but the defense looked like anything but a typical Nick Saban unit. While UGA's defense has been far more impressive than Bama's to this point, the teams will meet Saturday in Tuscaloosa in what could be the game of the year in college football.
4. Ohio State (13-1): The Buckeyes, who have a handful of future first-round draft picks on their roster, are a week closer to starting their season Oct. 24 against Nebraska.
5. Notre Dame (3-0): Florida's loss to Texas A&M means Notre Dame moves into my top 5 for the first time this season. Beating Florida State 42-26 isn't much to write home about given the Seminoles' struggles this season, but the Fighting Irish have outscored their first three opponents 121-39 and have now won 14 of their last 16 games dating back to last season. That Nov. 7 matchup with Clemson looks enticing, but Notre Dame has three games before that starting with Louisville on Saturday.
6. Penn State (11-2)
7. North Carolina (3-0)
8. Oklahoma State (3-0)
9. Cincinnati (3-0)
10. Texas A&M (2-1)
11. Florida (2-1)
12. Miami (3-1)
13. Minnesota (11-2)
14. Oregon (12-2)
15. Wisconsin (10-4)
16. SMU (4-0)
17. Auburn (2-1)
18. BYU (4-0)
19. Iowa (9-4)
20. Louisiana (3-0)
21. Tennessee (2-1)
22. Memphis (1-1)
23. Central Florida (2-1)
24. Iowa State (3-1)
25. Virginia Tech (2-1)
