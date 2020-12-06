How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — If you didn't know before, now you do: Coastal Carolina is for real.
The Chanticleers were originally supposed to play Liberty on Saturday, but coronavirus-related issues within Liberty's program gave Coastal an opportunity for a marquee matchup against then-No. 8 BYU. The Sun Belt's Chanticleers, ranked 14th last week, didn't waste the opportunity, pulling off a dramatic 22-17 win that kept them unbeaten and vaulted them into the top 10 of my Associated Press Top 25 this week.
It looks like a two-team race between Coastal and Cincinnati to finish as the highest-ranked Group of Five champion and earn a New Year's Six bowl bid if not a playoff berth, though Tulsa, which will play Cincy twice in the next two weeks, could have something to say about that.
Meanwhile, Indiana, which won at Wisconsin with a backup quarterback, continues to impress. The same goes for San Jose State, which continued its surprisiing unbeaten season in the Mountain West with a win over Hawaii. The Spartans, Colorado and Southern Cal all appeared on my ballot this week.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.
1. Alabama (9-0): How bad was it for LSU on Saturday night? The Crimson Tide had the most points they'd ever scored in the Tigers' home stadium by halftime. Once it was over, Alabama, behind more monster performances from QB Mac Jones and WR DeVonta Smith, had pocketed a 55-17 win to clinch their spot in the SEC championship game. Pity poor Arkansas, which is next to try to stop this 'Bama machine.
2. Notre Dame (10-0): Notre Dame took care of business in its regular-season finale with a 45-21 win over Syracuse. Now it's on to the ACC title game rematch against Clemson, which will be a virtual play-in game for the College Football Playoff.
3. Ohio State (5-0): Ohio State was without 23 players, including three starting offensive linemen, and head coach Ryan Day against Michigan State because of coronavirus-related issues. It didn't matter. The Buckeyes led 28-0 at the half and cruised to a 52-12 victory. The only question now is if the Buckeyes will play enough games to qualify for the Big Ten championship game after a couple of cancellations, though I'm sure the league will do what it has to to get what certainly looks like its best teams in the game. Michigan awaits the Buckeyes this week.
4. Clemson (9-1): Clemson trailed Virginia Tech 7-3 early before the Tigers turned it on, blanking the Hokies in the second second half for a 45-10 victory. It sets up the all-important ACC championship rematch for Clemson, which lost the regular-season meeting to Notre Dame. But that was without star QB Trevor Lawrence.
5. Cincinnati (8-0): With the cancellation of its regular-season finale against Temple followed by an open date, Cincinnati hasn't had a chance to further impress voters in a while. That will change in a big way this week with the Bearcats scheduled to return to action at No. 18 Tulsa. The teams will turn around and play again Dec. 19 in the AAC title game.
6. Texas A&M (6-1)
7. Florida (7-1)
8. Coastal Carolina (10-0)
9. Miami (7-1)
10. Indiana (6-1)
11. Georgia (6-2)
12. Tulsa (6-1)
13. Louisiana (9-1)
14. Iowa State (8-2)
15. Oklahoma (7-2)
16. BYU (9-1)
17. Iowa (5-2)
18. Boise State (4-1)
19. Colorado (4-0)
20. Southern Cal (3-0)
21. Northwestern (5-1)
22. San Jose State (5-0)
23. Liberty (9-1)
24. Marshall (7-1)
25. Wisconsin (2-2)
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter
