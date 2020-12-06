How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — If you didn't know before, now you do: Coastal Carolina is for real.

The Chanticleers were originally supposed to play Liberty on Saturday, but coronavirus-related issues within Liberty's program gave Coastal an opportunity for a marquee matchup against then-No. 8 BYU. The Sun Belt's Chanticleers, ranked 14th last week, didn't waste the opportunity, pulling off a dramatic 22-17 win that kept them unbeaten and vaulted them into the top 10 of my Associated Press Top 25 this week.

It looks like a two-team race between Coastal and Cincinnati to finish as the highest-ranked Group of Five champion and earn a New Year's Six bowl bid if not a playoff berth, though Tulsa, which will play Cincy twice in the next two weeks, could have something to say about that.

Meanwhile, Indiana, which won at Wisconsin with a backup quarterback, continues to impress. The same goes for San Jose State, which continued its surprisiing unbeaten season in the Mountain West with a win over Hawaii. The Spartans, Colorado and Southern Cal all appeared on my ballot this week.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.