How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Last week's games were the latest chance for teams to make an impression on the College Football Playoff selection committee before the season's first CFP rankings are released Tuesday.
The teams at or near the top of The Associated Press Top 25 aren't making the committee's job an easy one.
Some played while others had their games postponed because of coronavirus-related issues, but none of them lost. Then-No. 7 Cincinnati gave the committee something to think about with its road win over UCF, surviving the toughest test left on its schedule to remain the Group of Five's best chance at a playoff spot.
Texas A&M and Florida are also nipping on the heels of Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State for a spot in the top 4. Meanwhile, then-No. 24 Northwestern jumped nine spots on my ballot this week -- the biggest jump of any team -- with its upset of then-No. 10 Wisconsin.
And three teams in the Mountain West remain unbeaten in league play, though that will change this week if Boise State and San Jose State actually play each other as scheduled. Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.
1. Alabama (7-0): As if the Crimson Tide needed any more of an advantage on a far-less-talented Kentucky team, the Wildcats were without double-digit players because of coronavirus-related issues. It showed in a 63-3 yawner that kept Alabama unbeaten heading into this week's Iron Bowl against Auburn. There's not a more complete team in the country right now.
2. Notre Dame (8-0): The Fighting Irish had a bye week after their win over Boston College. Notre Dame is slated to travel to North Carolina on Friday. Win that one, and the Irish will clinch their spot in the ACC title game.
3. Ohio State (4-0): The good news for Ohio State is it added a ranked win to its resume with its 42-35 win over then-No. 9 Indiana in a matchup of previously unbeatens. The bad news? The Buckeyes' defense continues to show some serious cracks that played a part in OSU nearly blowing a 21-point lead at home. OSU allowed more than 500 yards, including 491 through the air -- the most passing yards it's given up in the last 35 years. The Buckeyes are allowing 30.2 points per game. OSU's offense has been explosive enough to make up for it, but the Buckeyes look like the most vulnerable of the national contenders.
4. Clemson (7-1): The Tigers were supposed to play at Florida State, but a last-minute positive test canceled those plans. Clemson, which hasn't played since the loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, will try again this week against Pittsburgh with QB Trevor Lawrence back behind center.
5. Cincinnati (8-0): The Bearcats fell in an early 14-3 hole on the road against UCF, but the nation's No. 10-ranked defense held the Knights to just 11 points in the second and third quarters as Cincinnati eventually built a two-possession lead in a 36-33 win. The Bearcats head to Temple this week looking to stay in the mix for a playoff spot.
6. Texas A&M (5-1)
7. Florida (6-1)
8. BYU (9-0)
9. Miami (7-1)
10. Georgia (5-2)
11. Indiana (4-1)
12. Oregon (3-0)
13. Coastal Carolina (8-0)
14. Marshall (7-0)
15. Northwestern (5-0)
16. Tulsa (5-1)
17. Auburn (5-2)
18. Louisiana (7-1)
19. Iowa State (6-2)
20. Oklahoma (6-2)
21. Wisconsin (2-1)
22. Texas (5-2)
23. Oklahoma State (5-2)
24. SMU (7-2)
25. Boise State (4-1)
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!