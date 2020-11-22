How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Last week's games were the latest chance for teams to make an impression on the College Football Playoff selection committee before the season's first CFP rankings are released Tuesday.

The teams at or near the top of The Associated Press Top 25 aren't making the committee's job an easy one.

Some played while others had their games postponed because of coronavirus-related issues, but none of them lost. Then-No. 7 Cincinnati gave the committee something to think about with its road win over UCF, surviving the toughest test left on its schedule to remain the Group of Five's best chance at a playoff spot.

Texas A&M and Florida are also nipping on the heels of Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State for a spot in the top 4. Meanwhile, then-No. 24 Northwestern jumped nine spots on my ballot this week -- the biggest jump of any team -- with its upset of then-No. 10 Wisconsin.

And three teams in the Mountain West remain unbeaten in league play, though that will change this week if Boise State and San Jose State actually play each other as scheduled. Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.