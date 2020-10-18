How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

1. Clemson (5-0): Trevor Lawrence continued to strengthen his resume to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, throwing for 404 yards and five TDs -- all of those scoring tosses in the first half. The Tigers reached the end zone 11 times in a 66-point win over Georgia Tech. Next up for Clemson is a trip to Syracuse this week. Good luck, Orange.

2. Alabama (4-0): Lawrence may be the top QB prospect for next year's draft, but there may not be a hotter signal caller in the nation than Mac Jones, who threw for 417 yards and four TDs in helping 'Bama light up a top 10 scoring defense in the Tide's 41-24 win. Jones' last three games? A 79-percent completion rate, 1,269 yards and 10 passing TDs. Now Tennessee, which will host 'Bama on Saturday, takes its turn in trying to slow down the nation's No. 2 scoring offense.

3. Ohio State (13-1): Game week is finally here for Ohio State, which is scheduled to host Nebraska on Saturday.