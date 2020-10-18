How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Clemson, Alabama and everybody else.
Stop me if you've heard that before.
At least one of them has made the College Football Playoff every year since it started in 2014. They've combined to win four of the last five national titles. And the two may be the safest bets to be back in the CFP this season after Saturday.
Then-No. 2 'Bama took on then-No. 3 Georgia in what many billed as the game of the season, and the Crimson Tide showed they're a tier above everybody else in the SEC with a 17-point win. Speaking of clear separation in its conference, Clemson casually dropped 73(!) points on its latest ACC foe.
But there were upsets around the country. Coastal Carolina, one of college football's biggest surprises, earned its first spot on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot this week with its win over then-No. 21 Louisiana; Florida State handed then-No. 5 North Carolina its first loss; and Kentucky used a couple of pick-sixes to cruise past then-No. 18 Tennessee for its first win at Neyland Stadium since 1984. South Carolina also notched its first win over then-No. 15 Auburn since 1933.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.
1. Clemson (5-0): Trevor Lawrence continued to strengthen his resume to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, throwing for 404 yards and five TDs -- all of those scoring tosses in the first half. The Tigers reached the end zone 11 times in a 66-point win over Georgia Tech. Next up for Clemson is a trip to Syracuse this week. Good luck, Orange.
2. Alabama (4-0): Lawrence may be the top QB prospect for next year's draft, but there may not be a hotter signal caller in the nation than Mac Jones, who threw for 417 yards and four TDs in helping 'Bama light up a top 10 scoring defense in the Tide's 41-24 win. Jones' last three games? A 79-percent completion rate, 1,269 yards and 10 passing TDs. Now Tennessee, which will host 'Bama on Saturday, takes its turn in trying to slow down the nation's No. 2 scoring offense.
3. Ohio State (13-1): Game week is finally here for Ohio State, which is scheduled to host Nebraska on Saturday.
4. Georgia (3-1): As lopsided as the score ended up being against 'Bama, UGA actually led 24-20 at the half. The Bulldogs are still one of the more talented teams in the country, but Saturday showed UGA is still a quarterback away from being on Clemson's and Alabama's level. Stetson Bennett IV's three interceptions helped the Tide blow the game open as Alabama turned all three of them into touchdowns. UGA has a week off before its game against Kentucky on Halloween. Might USC transfer JT Daniels get his shot behind center against the Wildcats?
5. Notre Dame (4-0): I still want to see Ohio State and Penn State play, but I think there's pretty clear separation between the top 4 (my top 4, at least) and everybody else. It made sense to keep Notre Dame here since the Fighting Irish stayed unbeaten over the weekend, but they hardly looked like a team that can seriously threaten Clemson in the ACC. Notre Dame squeaked by what's now a four-loss Louisville team 12-7. The Irish have Pitt and Georgia Tech the next two weeks before that Nov. 7 matchup with Clemson.
6. Penn State (11-2)
7. Oklahoma State (3-0)
8. Texas A&M (3-1)
9. Cincinnati (3-0)
10. Miami (4-1)
11. BYU (5-0)
12. Florida (2-1)
13. Minnesota (11-2)
14. Oregon (12-2)
15. SMU (5-0)
16. North Carolina (3-1)
17. Wisconsin (10-4)
18. Iowa (9-4)
19. Memphis (2-1)
20. Iowa State (3-1)
21. Virginia Tech (3-1)
22. Marshall (4-0)
23. Coastal Carolina (4-0)
24. Auburn (2-2)
25. Southern Cal (8-5)
