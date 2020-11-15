How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — It was as eventful a week off the field for college football as it was on it.

Teams around the country held their collective breath hoping they could just get on the field. Coronavirus-related issues forced more than 10 Football Bowl Subdivision games to be postponed or canceled over the weekend, including many contests involving ranked teams.

No. 19 SMU probably wished its game against an upstart Tulsa team had been called off after the Mustangs blew a 24-7 lead in a 28-24 loss Saturday. Other than that, there wasn't a lot of drama.

But how about San Jose State? The usual Mountain West bottom feeder now finds itself tied with Nevada atop the league standings at the midway point of the conference's season after knocking off UNLV to improve to 4-0. The Spartans are another win away from getting serious considering for a spot on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot.

On the other end of the spectrum, how about Michigan and Penn State? Those Big Ten programs are a combined 1-7. Yikes.

Anyway, here's how I voted in this week’s Top 25.