How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — It was as eventful a week off the field for college football as it was on it.
Teams around the country held their collective breath hoping they could just get on the field. Coronavirus-related issues forced more than 10 Football Bowl Subdivision games to be postponed or canceled over the weekend, including many contests involving ranked teams.
No. 19 SMU probably wished its game against an upstart Tulsa team had been called off after the Mustangs blew a 24-7 lead in a 28-24 loss Saturday. Other than that, there wasn't a lot of drama.
But how about San Jose State? The usual Mountain West bottom feeder now finds itself tied with Nevada atop the league standings at the midway point of the conference's season after knocking off UNLV to improve to 4-0. The Spartans are another win away from getting serious considering for a spot on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot.
On the other end of the spectrum, how about Michigan and Penn State? Those Big Ten programs are a combined 1-7. Yikes.
Anyway, here's how I voted in this week’s Top 25.
1. Alabama (6-0): The Crimson Tide's game against LSU was one of those called off this past weekend. With back-to-back home games against Kentucky and Auburn and a trip to Arkansas left on the schedule for now (the LSU game could be rescheduled), it's hard to see where Alabama could be tripped up in the regular season.
2. Notre Dame (8-0): A trip to Boston College following the emotional high of an upset win over Clemson seemed like a prime spot for a letdown for Notre Dame, but it didn't happen. The Fighting Irish outscored BC 28-10 in the second and third quarters to take control in a 45-31 win. Notre Dame has a week off before traveling to North Carolina.
3. Ohio State (3-0): Ohio State didn't play because of COVID-19 issues within Maryland's football program. Now a top-10 matchup with Indiana awaits this week. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten's Eastern Division and move one step closer to a College Football Playoff berth.
4. Clemson (7-1): Clemson is coming off a previously scheduled bye following its first loss of the season. The Tigers will try to bounce back against a 2-6 Florida State team this week. Clemson will also have star QB Trevor Lawrence back in the fold, so I like its chances.
5. Cincinnati (7-0): The Bearcats continue to obliterate anyone that lines up in front of them. The latest victim? East Carolina, which took a 55-17 beating Friday. The only real drama came when Cincy faked a punt leading by 32 points in the fourth quarter, which led to a heated exchange between ECU coach Mike Houston and Cincy coach Luke Fickell afterward. Look, Houston can get mad all he wants, but the Bearcats need as many style points as possible as they fight for a spot in the CFP while playing a weaker schedule than their Power Five counterparts. And Cincy's resume took a hit with SMU's loss (the only ranked team the Bearcats have beaten).
6. Texas A&M (5-1)
7. Florida (5-1)
8. BYU (8-0)
9. Miami (7-1)
10. Wisconsin (2-0)
11. Indiana (4-0)
12. Oregon (2-0)
13. Georgia (4-2)
14. Coastal Carolina (7-0)
15. Marshall (7-0)
16. Oklahoma State (5-1)
17. Tulsa (4-1)
18. Auburn (4-2)
19. Louisiana (7-1)
20. Liberty (8-0)
21. Iowa State (5-2)
22. Oklahoma (5-2)
23. Texas (5-2)
24. Northwestern (4-0)
25. SMU (7-2)
