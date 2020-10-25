How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Welcome back, Big Ten and the Mountain West.

Those leagues finally took to the field Saturday, and Ohio State and Michigan turned in the most impressive showings (Indiana deserves a nod here, too). The Buckeyes cruised past Nebraska while Michigan notched a four-TD victory over Minnesota, earning itself a spot on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot this week.

Indiana pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend with its 36-35 win over Penn State. In the Mountain West, preseason favorite Boise State didn't have much trouble with Utah State in an opening 42-13 win.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.

1. Clemson (6-0): The Tigers led by just a touchdown in the third quarter before outscoring Syracuse 20-0 the rest of the way in a 47-21 win Saturday. Clemson hosts Boston College this week.