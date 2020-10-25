 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll
View Comments
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan Minnesota Football

Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs 70 yards for a touchdown — one of five rushing touchdowns by the Wolverines — against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.

 MARK VANCLEAVE, AP

LARAMIE — Welcome back, Big Ten and the Mountain West.

Those leagues finally took to the field Saturday, and Ohio State and Michigan turned in the most impressive showings (Indiana deserves a nod here, too). The Buckeyes cruised past Nebraska while Michigan notched a four-TD victory over Minnesota, earning itself a spot on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot this week.

Indiana pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend with its 36-35 win over Penn State. In the Mountain West, preseason favorite Boise State didn't have much trouble with Utah State in an opening 42-13 win.

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.

1. Clemson (6-0): The Tigers led by just a touchdown in the third quarter before outscoring Syracuse 20-0 the rest of the way in a 47-21 win Saturday. Clemson hosts Boston College this week.

2. Alabama (5-0): The Tide stayed perfect with a 48-17 win at Tennessee, but that was secondary to the potential season-ending leg injury to All-American receiver Jaylen Waddle. Something tells me Alabama's other top-flight wideouts will be able to pick up the slack for one of the nation's top offenses. Next up for 'Bama is a home date with Mississippi State this week.

3. Ohio State (1-0): QB Justin Fields had a nearly flawless debut (20 of 21, 276 yards, two TDs), and the Buckeyes had the look of a national title contender in a 52-17 pasting of Nebraska. Ohio State travels to Penn State on Saturday.

4. Georgia (3-1): UGA had the week off. This week, the Bulldogs travel to Kentucky.

5. Notre Dame (5-0): Ian Book threw for 312 yards and three TDs, and the Fighting Irish's defense suffocated Pitt en route to a 45-3 win. Notre Dame heads to Georgia Tech this week.

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

7. Texas A&M (3-1)

8. Cincinnati (4-0)

9. Miami (5-1)

10. BYU (6-0)

11. Florida (2-1)

12. Wisconsin (1-0)

13. Oregon (12-2)

14. North Carolina (4-1)

15. Penn State (0-1)

16. Michigan (1-0)

17. Memphis (4-0)

18. Kansas State (4-1)

19. Marshall (5-0)

20. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

21. Auburn (3-2)

22. SMU (5-1)

23. Oklahoma (3-2)

24. Southern Cal (8-5)

25. Iowa State (3-2)

+1 
Davis Potter

Potter

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter

Inside

AP Top 25 voting. Page B3

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News