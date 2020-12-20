How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

4. Cincinnati (9-0): In my opinion, there's clear separation between 'Bama, Clemson, Ohio State (to some degree) and everybody else. But I've had Cincy in my top 5 for much of the season, and unlike the selection committee, I'm not going to punish the Bearcats for not being able to play recently because of coronavirus-related issues. The Bearcats, who some people had seemingly forgotten about since they hadn't played since Nov. 21, are an unbeaten conference champion after beating then-No. 20 Tulsa, 27-24, on Saturday for the American Athletic Conference title. No, the Bearcats don't play a Power Five schedule -- Saturday was Cincy's first ranked win of the season -- but Cincinnati has played five teams with a winning record and won those games by an average of 17.6 points. The Bearcats are also one of just two teams in the nation that's in the top 20 in total offense and total defense. The other one? Clemson.