How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — I submitted my final Associated Press Top 25 ballot of the regular season Saturday night, and I agree with the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Well, for the most part.
Here's about the only general consensus: Alabama and Clemson (with a healthy Trevor Lawrence) are in a tier by themselves.
Ohio State, at least in my opinion, is just a notch below but can play with either one. And then there's a hodgepodge of teams you could spend all day arguing over as to which is the fourth-best heading into the postseason with Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Cincinnati at the forefront of the debate.
The selection committee, which includes Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman, went with Notre Dame at No. 4 in its final CFP rankings released Sunday, though my AP ballot doesn't exactly fall in line with that. My rankings are based on a combination of teams' resumes and how good I believe these teams are right now. (Side note: The AP poll is separate from the selection committee and has no bearing on the CFP rankings).
Will Ohio State or Notre Dame be able to give 'Bama or Clemson a serious run in the national semifinals? That's why they play the games.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.
1. Alabama (11-0): It's been pretty incredible to watch Alabama's evolution from a defensive brick wall to an offensive juggernaut during Nick Saban's tenure. The Crimson Tide are still capable of playing good defense (Florida's offense is one of the nation's best), but the way 'Bama is rolling offensively right now, teams need to score 40-plus just to hang around. Florida put up 46 and played 'Bama better than anybody else in Saturday's SEC championship game, but Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris are operating at a different level right now. The scary part? The Tide could add even more offensive firepower if injured receiver Jaylen Waddle is able to return for the CFP.
2. Clemson (10-1): Clemson's star QB didn't play the first time against Notre Dame because of coronavirus-related issues. But Trevor Lawrence got his shot against the Irish in Saturday's ACC title game rematch, and it made all the difference. Lawrence accounted for 412 total yards and three TDs in a 34-10 rout. Clemson's lone loss this season came without him, and the Tigers have won all nine games Lawrence has started by at least 18 points.
3. Ohio State (6-0): With the help of a monster day from RB Trey Sermon (331 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Ohio State remained perfect with a 22-10 win over Northwestern to claim the Big Ten championship. No, the Buckeyes haven't played as many games as other teams near the top of the rankings because of COVID-related issues, but, if we're comparing resumes, Ohio State has more ranked wins (two) than Texas A&M (one) and as many as Notre Dame. Not to mention a boatload of NFL talent, including Sermon and a future first-round draft pick in QB Justin Fields.
4. Cincinnati (9-0): In my opinion, there's clear separation between 'Bama, Clemson, Ohio State (to some degree) and everybody else. But I've had Cincy in my top 5 for much of the season, and unlike the selection committee, I'm not going to punish the Bearcats for not being able to play recently because of coronavirus-related issues. The Bearcats, who some people had seemingly forgotten about since they hadn't played since Nov. 21, are an unbeaten conference champion after beating then-No. 20 Tulsa, 27-24, on Saturday for the American Athletic Conference title. No, the Bearcats don't play a Power Five schedule -- Saturday was Cincy's first ranked win of the season -- but Cincinnati has played five teams with a winning record and won those games by an average of 17.6 points. The Bearcats are also one of just two teams in the nation that's in the top 20 in total offense and total defense. The other one? Clemson.
5. Notre Dame (10-1): Based strictly on their resume, it's understandable why the Irish got the final playoff berth. Notre Dame has the best win in the country with its regular-season victory over Clemson and also has a road win over a top-20 North Carolina team. But the Irish needed two overtimes at home to survive Clemson the first time without Lawrence and some of the Tigers' defensive starters and were then run off the field when both teams were at full strength. Now we get to watch them try to keep up with Alabama? That should be ... fun.
6. Texas A&M (8-1)
7. Coastal Carolina (11-0)
8. Indiana (6-1)
9. Oklahoma (8-2)
10. Georgia (7-2)
11. Tulsa (6-2)
12. Florida (8-3)
13. Louisiana (9-1)
14. Iowa State (8-3)
15. San Jose State (7-0)
16. BYU (10-1)
17. North Carolina (8-3)
18. Iowa (6-2)
19. Miami (8-2)
20. Oregon (4-2)
21. North Carolina State (8-3)
22. Southern Cal (5-1)
23. Liberty (9-1)
24. Northwestern (6-2)
25. Texas (6-3)
