How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

All 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences will now play this fall if they haven't already. First, it was the Big Ten that reversed course on postponing its season. The Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences followed suit this past week.
The Associated Press made every team that's playing this season eligible for this week's Top 25 even if they don't have schedules yet (the Mountain West, Pac-12 and MAC have yet to release theirs). Since I voted for SEC teams before that league played any games, I'm also including any Big Ten, Pac-12 or Mountain West teams that I think warrant a ranking on my ballot this week even though those leagues won't be playing until Oct. 24 at the earliest.
Simply put, I voted for what I believe are the best 25 teams in the country as of today.
Speaking of, Mississippi State, in Cody native Mike Leach's first game as the Bulldogs' coach, unleashed its Air Raid attack on defending national champion LSU for a 44-34 win on the bayou, which earned the Bulldogs a spot on my ballot. Tough to decide whether that or Kansas State's 38-35 upset of then-No. 3 Oklahoma was the weekend's biggest shocker.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.
1. Clemson (2-0): The Tigers had the week off. They're scheduled to jump back into ACC play Saturday against Virginia.
2. Alabama (1-0): The Crimson Tide had no problem with Missouri in a 38-19 win to begin their 10-game, SEC-only schedule. 'Bama should get a stiffer test this week at home against No. 13 Texas A&M.
3. Ohio State (13-1): The Buckeyes return to my top 5, and they may very well be one of the two best teams in college football, especially with two of their star players, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade, opting back into the season. But I wasn't comfortable putting Ohio State any higher than this for now since the Buckeyes haven't yet had a chance to show it on the field. That will change Oct. 24 when the Buckeyes open their season against Nebraska.
4. Georgia (1-0): UGA managed just a field goal and a safety in the first half at Arkansas, but the defense still had the look of one of the SEC's best in a 37-10 victory. UGA used a 22-point third quarter to finally pull away, but the Bulldogs have to figure out their quarterback situation. Freshman D'Wan Mathis got the start but was eventually replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett, mainly because USC transfer J.T. Daniels (knee) wasn't cleared to play. The level of competition will pick up this week against No. 7 Auburn.
5. Florida (1-0): The Gators' defense was suspect at times in a season-opening 51-35 win at Ole Miss, but that offense, though. Kyle Trask threw six TD passes, tight end Kyle Pitts was on the receiving end of four of them, and Florida set a school record for total yards in an SEC game (642). The defense needs some shoring up, but the Gators showed they should be a legitimate SEC contender this fall.
6. Notre Dame (2-0)
7. Penn State (11-2)
8. Texas (2-0)
9. Auburn (1-0)
10. Oklahoma (1-1)
11. Miami (3-0)
12. North Carolina (1-0)
13. Cincinnati (2-0)
14. Central Florida (2-0)
15. Oregon (12-2)
16. Texas A&M (1-0)
17. Minnesota (11-2)
18. Oklahoma State (2-0)
19. Memphis (1-0)
20. Mississippi State (1-0)
21. LSU (0-1)
22. Wisconsin (10-4)
23. SMU (3-0)
24. Baylor (1-0)
25. Tennessee (1-0)
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter
