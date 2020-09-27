How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.

1. Clemson (2-0): The Tigers had the week off. They're scheduled to jump back into ACC play Saturday against Virginia.

2. Alabama (1-0): The Crimson Tide had no problem with Missouri in a 38-19 win to begin their 10-game, SEC-only schedule. 'Bama should get a stiffer test this week at home against No. 13 Texas A&M.

3. Ohio State (13-1): The Buckeyes return to my top 5, and they may very well be one of the two best teams in college football, especially with two of their star players, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and cornerback Shaun Wade, opting back into the season. But I wasn't comfortable putting Ohio State any higher than this for now since the Buckeyes haven't yet had a chance to show it on the field. That will change Oct. 24 when the Buckeyes open their season against Nebraska.