How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — All things considered, it was a pretty quiet week on the field for college football.
No. 17 Miami's trip to No. 18 Louisville was the only game featuring two ranked teams on the slate, which the Hurricanes won comfortably and surged on my ballot as a result. And more games were postponed or canceled because of positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing.
The biggest developments came off the field. The Big Ten officially reversed course and announced it will play a fall season starting the weekend of Oct. 24. The Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences are moving toward doing the same.
A note: Big Ten teams still aren't included in this week's poll. Only teams that have fall schedules are eligible to receive votes, which the Big Ten has after releasing each team's schedule Saturday. But in order to give us a chance to digest the slate and see which players may choose to opt back in for this season, The Associated Press asked voters to wait until next week to start voting for those teams.
Also, the SEC will start playing this coming weekend. So my ballot will look much different a week from now, which will probably be a theme all season.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.
1. Clemson (2-0): The Citadel, a Football Championship Subdivision program, took a large payday in exchange for being a sacrificial lamb to the Tigers, who scored all of their points in the first half of a 49-0 snoozer. Maybe Clemson will actually break a sweat when it returns to ACC play against Virginia on Oct. 3.
2. Alabama (11-2): The Crimson Tide is scheduled to open its season at Missouri on Saturday.
3. Oklahoma (1-0): The Sooners had a week off after shellacking Missouri State. OU is slated to start its Big 12 schedule Saturday against Kansas State.
4. Georgia (12-2): UGA will head to Arkansas on Saturday to open its season.
5. Florida (11-2): The Gators will start their season at Ole Miss on Saturday.
6. Texas (1-0)
7. LSU (15-0)
8. North Carolina (1-0)
9. Notre Dame (2-0)
10. Texas A&M (8-5)
11. Auburn (9-4)
12. Cincinnati (1-0)
13. Central Florida (1-0)
14. Miami (2-0)
15. Oklahoma State (1-0)
16. Memphis (1-0)
17. Louisiana (2-0)
18. Army (2-0)
19. SMU (2-0)
20. Baylor (11-3)
21. Tennessee (8-5)
22. Marshall (2-0)
23. BYU (1-0)
24. West Virginia (1-0)
25. Louisville (1-1)
