How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — All things considered, it was a pretty quiet week on the field for college football.

No. 17 Miami's trip to No. 18 Louisville was the only game featuring two ranked teams on the slate, which the Hurricanes won comfortably and surged on my ballot as a result. And more games were postponed or canceled because of positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing.

The biggest developments came off the field. The Big Ten officially reversed course and announced it will play a fall season starting the weekend of Oct. 24. The Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences are moving toward doing the same.

A note: Big Ten teams still aren't included in this week's poll. Only teams that have fall schedules are eligible to receive votes, which the Big Ten has after releasing each team's schedule Saturday. But in order to give us a chance to digest the slate and see which players may choose to opt back in for this season, The Associated Press asked voters to wait until next week to start voting for those teams.

Also, the SEC will start playing this coming weekend. So my ballot will look much different a week from now, which will probably be a theme all season.