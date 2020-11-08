How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

2. Notre Dame (7-0): Yes, no Lawrence helped, but Clemson didn't miss much of a beat with Uiagalelei throwing for 439 yards and two TDs. Which made Notre Dame's ability to match them all the more impressive. Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards and three scores, and QB Ian Book threw for 310 yards and a TD to help the Irish cement their spot in the playoff conversation. Notre Dame is at Boston College this week, but with its biggest regular-season test out of the way, many are already expecting Notre Dame-Clemson, Part II, in the ACC title game.

3. Ohio State (3-0): Justin Fields had more TD passes (5) than incompletions (4) in the Buckeyes' 49-27 pasting of Rutgers. Ohio State has a trip to Maryland awaiting Saturday before a massive game against ... Indiana? ... in two weeks. Didn't think I'd be saying that this season.

4. Clemson (7-1): There's no shame in losing to a top-5 team on the road without your starting QB, even if it was strange to see (Clemson hadn't lost to an ACC team since 2017). Clemson will be heavily favored in their final three games, and Lawrence should be back behind center when the Tigers travel to Florida State on Nov. 21. Assuming Notre Dame also takes care of business the rest of the way, Clemson will get that championship game rematch.