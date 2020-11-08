How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Clemson and Notre Dame lived up to all the hype.
Even without star QB Trevor Lawrence (COVID-19 protocols), the top-ranked Tigers pushed No. 4 Notre Dame to the brink Saturday behind a big game from Lawrence's replacement, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, but the Fighting Irish ultimately defended their home turf in a double-overtime thriller and now own the nation's best win, making a move near the top of my Associated Press Top 25 ballot as a result.
Florida looks like it's on a collision course with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game after overwhelming Georgia's normally stingy defense for a 44-28 win in that top-10 matchup. Meanwhile, Cincinnati continues to look like the Group of Five's best chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff with another blowout win, this one over Houston. BYU was also mighty impressive against the first ranked team it's played this season, pummeling No. 25 Boise State 51-17.
And how about Liberty? The Flames, under the direction of former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, made their debut on my ballot after beating Virginia Tech at the buzzer -- their second Power Five win this season -- to improve to 7-0.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.
1. Alabama (6-0): The Crimson Tide sat back and watched the action over the weekend while they were on a bye. Alabama is doing it a little differently this season with an offense that ranks in the top 5 nationally, though the Tide still have a top-25 scoring defense. Oh, and they have a pair of top-15 wins, including a blowout of No. 5 Texas A&M that's looking better and better. Alabama will try to stay perfect this week at LSU.
2. Notre Dame (7-0): Yes, no Lawrence helped, but Clemson didn't miss much of a beat with Uiagalelei throwing for 439 yards and two TDs. Which made Notre Dame's ability to match them all the more impressive. Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards and three scores, and QB Ian Book threw for 310 yards and a TD to help the Irish cement their spot in the playoff conversation. Notre Dame is at Boston College this week, but with its biggest regular-season test out of the way, many are already expecting Notre Dame-Clemson, Part II, in the ACC title game.
3. Ohio State (3-0): Justin Fields had more TD passes (5) than incompletions (4) in the Buckeyes' 49-27 pasting of Rutgers. Ohio State has a trip to Maryland awaiting Saturday before a massive game against ... Indiana? ... in two weeks. Didn't think I'd be saying that this season.
4. Clemson (7-1): There's no shame in losing to a top-5 team on the road without your starting QB, even if it was strange to see (Clemson hadn't lost to an ACC team since 2017). Clemson will be heavily favored in their final three games, and Lawrence should be back behind center when the Tigers travel to Florida State on Nov. 21. Assuming Notre Dame also takes care of business the rest of the way, Clemson will get that championship game rematch.
5. Cincinnati (6-0): I debated Cincy or Texas A&M (and, to a lesser extent, BYU) for the final spot in my top 5, but here are some numbers on the Bearcats: their lone ranked win (SMU) came by 29 points on the road, their average margin of victory is 27.6 points, and they're allowing just 11.7 points per game -- fifth-fewest in the FBS. In other words, Cincinnati has been consistently dominant in showing it's for real. The Bearcats also are still unbeaten, so it didn't make sense to jump another team over them after a four-TD victory. Cincy will have to run the table, and they'll need more teams in front of them to lose, but they're in the best position a Group of Five team has ever been in for a playoff spot if that happens.
6. Texas A&M (5-1)
7. Florida (4-1)
8. BYU (8-0)
9. Miami (6-1)
10. Wisconsin (1-0)
11. Indiana (3-0)
12. Oregon (1-0)
13. Georgia (4-2)
14. Coastal Carolina (7-0)
15. Marshall (6-0)
16. SMU (7-1)
17. Oklahoma State (5-1)
18. Auburn (4-2)
19. Tulsa (3-1)
20. Louisiana (6-1)
21. Liberty (7-0)
22. Iowa State (5-2)
23. Oklahoma (5-2)
24. Texas (5-2)
25. Northwestern (3-0)
