How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Things got a little more interesting near the top 5 this past week.
LSU stunned then-No. 6 Florida, 37-34, in the Swamp on Saturday, removing another Power Five team from the College Football Playoff equation. The Gators could still possibly play spoiler against top-ranked Alabama this week in the SEC championship game, though you wonder if the Crimson Tide, who have been dominant, might still stay in the top 4 if they were to lose a close game.
Meanwhile, No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 12 Coastal Carolina continue to lurk just outside the top 4. And more teams above them could lose on championship weekend. No. 4 Ohio State is slated to play No. 14 Northwestern in the Big Ten title game, and either No. 2 Notre Dame or No. 3 Clemson will lose in the ACC championship game.
Of course, Cincy (against No. 20 Tulsa in the AAC title game) and Coastal (against No. 18 Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship game) have to take care of their own business first. But given that a two-loss No. 8 Iowa State team, which will play No. 10 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, somehow jumped Cincinnati in the latest CFP rankings -- I'm still trying to figure that one out -- all the talk about a Group of Five team possibly sneaking into the playoff looks like just that.
Still, it's fun to think about. Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25.
1. Alabama (10-0): Another ho-hum week for the Crimson Tide, who throttled Arkansas to finish off a perfect SEC-only regular season. As I made reference to above, the only question now is whether or not a loss in Saturday's SEC title game would even be enough to knock 'Bama out of the top 4.
2. Notre Dame (10-0): Notre Dame had the week off, giving the Irish more time to prepare for the rematch with Clemson in the ACC championship game.
3. Ohio State (5-0): The Buckeyes' rivalry tilt with Michigan was called off because of coronavirus-related issues. Ohio State has played just one game since Nov. 21 and the fewest of any top-10 team, but the Buckeyes' average margin of victory is 23.4 points. They've also got that top-10 win over Indiana in their back pocket. They'll get another chance to boost their playoff resume against Northwestern. Assuming the game is played, of course.
4. Clemson (9-1): See No. 2
5. Cincinnati (8-0): Speaking of COVID-related issues, the Bearcats have had their last three games canceled after beating UCF on Nov. 21. Cincinnati's last chance to impress (and to notch a win over a ranked team) comes Saturday against Tulsa in the AAC title game. And based on the way the CFP selection committee views the Bearcats' body of work, they'll need to be highly impressive to have any chance of getting a bump in the rankings.
6. Texas A&M (6-1)
7. Coastal Carolina (11-0)
8. Indiana (6-1)
9. Georgia (7-2)
10. Tulsa (6-1)
11. Louisiana (9-1)
12. Iowa State (8-2)
13. Florida (7-2)
14. Oklahoma (7-2)
15. BYU (10-1)
16. Iowa (6-2)
17. North Carolina (8-3)
18. Miami (8-2)
19. Boise State (5-1)
20. Southern Cal (5-0)
21. San Jose State (6-0)
22. Northwestern (6-1)
23. Liberty (9-1)
24. Buffalo (5-0)
25. Marshall (7-1)
