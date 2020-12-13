How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Things got a little more interesting near the top 5 this past week.

LSU stunned then-No. 6 Florida, 37-34, in the Swamp on Saturday, removing another Power Five team from the College Football Playoff equation. The Gators could still possibly play spoiler against top-ranked Alabama this week in the SEC championship game, though you wonder if the Crimson Tide, who have been dominant, might still stay in the top 4 if they were to lose a close game.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Cincinnati and No. 12 Coastal Carolina continue to lurk just outside the top 4. And more teams above them could lose on championship weekend. No. 4 Ohio State is slated to play No. 14 Northwestern in the Big Ten title game, and either No. 2 Notre Dame or No. 3 Clemson will lose in the ACC championship game.

Of course, Cincy (against No. 20 Tulsa in the AAC title game) and Coastal (against No. 18 Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship game) have to take care of their own business first. But given that a two-loss No. 8 Iowa State team, which will play No. 10 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, somehow jumped Cincinnati in the latest CFP rankings -- I'm still trying to figure that one out -- all the talk about a Group of Five team possibly sneaking into the playoff looks like just that.