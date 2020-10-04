How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

1. Clemson (3-0): Another week, another comfortable win for the Tigers, who built a 24-3 lead on Virginia en route to a 41-23 victory. Trevor Lawrence (329 yards passing, 3 TDs) did Trevor Lawrence things. Maybe Clemson will finally get a real test from No. 7 Miami this week.

2. Alabama (2-0): Looks like 'Bama has found its next really good quarterback in Mac Jones, who lit up then-No. 13 Texas A&M for 435 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 52-24 win. If the Crimson Tide are going to get anything close to that kind of production moving forward from Jones to complement their running game and defense, good luck to the rest of the SEC's Western Division. Up next for 'Bama is a trip to Ole Miss this week.

3. Georgia (2-0): UGA's matchup with then-No. 7 Auburn was supposed to be its first real test this season. Instead, the Bulldogs got a one-spot bump from me after dominating the Tigers in all facets of a 27-6 victory. Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in his first career start, which was more than enough to complement to UGA's defense. The Bulldogs once again showed just how fast, athletic and deep they are on that side of the ball by limiting Auburn to 216 total yards. Maybe that first real challenge will come this week against No. 14 Tennessee.