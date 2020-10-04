How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — All things considered, we knew this college football season was going to be wildly unpredictable.
I just didn't know it would get this wild this fast.
Eight teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 lost over the weekend, and most of them, if you're going by the rankings, were deemed major upsets. Texas, Central Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Pitt all lost to unranked teams, which cost OU and MSU their spots on my ballot for the time being (I didn't have Pitt ranked).
Baylor also lost to unranked West Virginia, and Texas A&M got boat raced by Alabama a week after looking anything but impressive in a narrow win over SEC cellar dweller Vanderbilt. So I also said goodbye to the Bears and the Aggies and hello to BYU (again), Louisiana (again), Virginia Tech and Iowa.
Again, this is all extremely fluid. We're still waiting on four conferences (Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West minus Air Force, Mid-American) to start playing games, so some voters aren't including teams that have yet to play on their ballot while others are. Since every league will play some sort of season, they're all eligible for my ballot.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.
1. Clemson (3-0): Another week, another comfortable win for the Tigers, who built a 24-3 lead on Virginia en route to a 41-23 victory. Trevor Lawrence (329 yards passing, 3 TDs) did Trevor Lawrence things. Maybe Clemson will finally get a real test from No. 7 Miami this week.
2. Alabama (2-0): Looks like 'Bama has found its next really good quarterback in Mac Jones, who lit up then-No. 13 Texas A&M for 435 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 52-24 win. If the Crimson Tide are going to get anything close to that kind of production moving forward from Jones to complement their running game and defense, good luck to the rest of the SEC's Western Division. Up next for 'Bama is a trip to Ole Miss this week.
3. Georgia (2-0): UGA's matchup with then-No. 7 Auburn was supposed to be its first real test this season. Instead, the Bulldogs got a one-spot bump from me after dominating the Tigers in all facets of a 27-6 victory. Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in his first career start, which was more than enough to complement to UGA's defense. The Bulldogs once again showed just how fast, athletic and deep they are on that side of the ball by limiting Auburn to 216 total yards. Maybe that first real challenge will come this week against No. 14 Tennessee.
4. Ohio State (13-1): Moving the Buckeyes down a spot has everything to do with the way UGA performed Saturday since Ohio State has yet to play. Again, the Buckeyes may very well be one of the two best teams in the nation, but I need to see the Buckeyes play a game first. Ohio State is a week closer to doing that in its Oct. 24 opener against Nebraska.
5. Florida (2-0): The Gators' offense continued to impress, rolling up 348 yards in a 38-24 win over South Carolina. Kyle Trask (268 passing yards, 4 TDs) has thrown for 10 touchdowns in Florida's first eight quarters of the season. And the defense offered more resistance than it did in the season opener against Ole Miss. The Gators, who led the Gamecocks by as many as 24 points, will head to No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday.
6. Notre Dame (2-0)
7. Penn State (11-2)
8. Miami (3-0)
9. Cincinnati (3-0)
10. North Carolina (2-0)
11. Oklahoma State (3-0)
12. Minnesota (11-2)
13. Oregon (12-2)
14. Wisconsin (10-4)
15. SMU (4-0)
16. Auburn (1-1)
17. LSU (1-1)
18. Tennessee (2-0)
19. BYU (3-0)
20. Virginia Tech (2-0)
21. Iowa (9-4)
22. Texas (2-1)
23. Louisiana (3-0)
24. Memphis (1-1)
25. Central Florida (2-1)
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!