How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Could this be the year the Group of Five finally crashes the College Football Playoff?

At the least, Cincinnati is making things interesting. The Bearcats, who are still perfect at the midway point of the season, already had a 29-point win over a ranked SMU team and further impressed Saturday with a 49-10 mauling of Memphis, a team that was in my Associated Press Top 25. Given its resume and the way it's playing right now, I moved Cincinnati just outside my top 5 this week.

The Bearcats are easily the Group of Five's best chance at cracking the CFP. There's also unbeaten BYU (an independent), and perhaps Boise State or San Diego State, both of whom play BYU, could make a run at it from the Mountain West should either of them run the table. None of it will matter if Cincinnati doesn't lose, though the Bearcats are going to need some of the Power Five teams in front of them to stumble. Then-No. 6 Oklahoma State's loss to Texas over the weekend was a start.

Speaking of losing, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Kansas State and Penn State, which lost for the second straight week, all dropped from my ballot this week. Indiana, Boise State and Tulsa made their first appearances while Texas and Louisiana have reappeared for the time being.