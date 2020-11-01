How the Star-Tribune voted in this week's AP poll

LARAMIE — Could this be the year the Group of Five finally crashes the College Football Playoff?
At the least, Cincinnati is making things interesting. The Bearcats, who are still perfect at the midway point of the season, already had a 29-point win over a ranked SMU team and further impressed Saturday with a 49-10 mauling of Memphis, a team that was in my Associated Press Top 25. Given its resume and the way it's playing right now, I moved Cincinnati just outside my top 5 this week.
The Bearcats are easily the Group of Five's best chance at cracking the CFP. There's also unbeaten BYU (an independent), and perhaps Boise State or San Diego State, both of whom play BYU, could make a run at it from the Mountain West should either of them run the table. None of it will matter if Cincinnati doesn't lose, though the Bearcats are going to need some of the Power Five teams in front of them to stumble. Then-No. 6 Oklahoma State's loss to Texas over the weekend was a start.
Speaking of losing, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Kansas State and Penn State, which lost for the second straight week, all dropped from my ballot this week. Indiana, Boise State and Tulsa made their first appearances while Texas and Louisiana have reappeared for the time being.
Here’s how I voted in this week’s Top 25. Records in parentheses for teams that have yet to play are from last season.
1. Clemson (7-0): Boston College gave the Tigers a scare in their first game without QB Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. But behind freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson rallied for a 34-28 win to stay perfect for now. Will that still be the case once Clemson is through playing at Notre Dame next week? If so, it will have to happen without Lawrence, whom Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said won't be cleared to play in Saturday's top-5 matchup.
2. Alabama (6-0): No Jaylen Waddle for the Crimson Tide? No problem. DeVonta Smith, who's also likely to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, caught 11 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns, and Alabama's offense didn't skip a beat in a 41-0 drumming of Mississippi State. The Tide have a week off before traveling to LSU.
3. Ohio State (2-0): Penn State was supposed to be the Buckeyes' first real test. Instead, QB Justin Fields continued his hot start to the season (28 of 34, 318 yards, 4 TDs), and Ohio State put together a complete effort in a 38-25 win -- a game the Buckeyes led by as many as three touchdowns. Ohio State is scheduled to host Rutgers on Saturday.
4. Georgia (4-1): Nothing about it was sexy, but the Bulldogs put together a workmanlike effort in a 14-3 road victory over Kentucky. Defense isn't the problem for UGA. The quarterback play, though, is still iffy. That will need to change if the Bulldogs want to get out of Jacksonville with a win over rival Florida this week.
5. Notre Dame (6-0): The Fighting Irish took care of business in a 31-13 win at Georgia Tech. Now it's time for Notre Dame to sink or swim against a Trevor Lawrence-less Clemson, which is currently the only ranked opponent on the Irish's schedule. It's almost certainly win or bust for Notre Dame's playoff hopes this week.
6. Cincinnati (5-0)
7. Texas A&M (4-1)
8. Miami (5-1)
9. BYU (7-0)
10. Florida (3-1)
11. Wisconsin (1-0)
12. Oregon (12-2)
13. Indiana (2-0)
14. Coastal Carolina (6-0)
15. Marshall (5-0)
16. SMU (6-1)
17. Oklahoma State (4-1)
18. Auburn (4-2)
19. Tulsa (3-1)
20. Louisiana (5-1)
21. Iowa State (4-2)
22. Oklahoma (4-2)
23. Texas (4-2)
24. Southern Cal (8-5)
25. Boise State (2-0)
