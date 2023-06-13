Cole Garland is not exactly the “Headless Horseman.”

But the University of Idaho cowboy went through a traumatic injury almost as scary.

Eight years ago, Garland suffered atlanto-occipital dislocation – a ligamentous separation of the spinal column from the skull, more commonly known as internal decapitation – during an ATV accident.

Approximately 70% of cases result in immediate death with another 15% dying in the hospital.

Garland is competing in team roping at the College National Finals Rodeo this week at the Ford Wyoming Center.

“They put me back together,” said Garland, who turned 14 in the hospital while recovering from successful surgery after his skull had separated from the C1 vertebrae. “It’s a pretty high death rate. Kind of blessed there. And the paraplegic rate (for survivors) is also very high. I thank God every day.”

Amazingly, Garland, now 22, got back on his horse six months after his injury.

During high school he joined forces with Dillon Bahem, who is now a Lewis-Clark State College senior, in team roping

“We’ve been rodeoing a lot together and wanted to go make four clean runs (at the CNFR),” Bahem said after the duo bounced back from a no time in the first go-round with a smooth 4.9-second run that was good enough for third in Tuesday’s second go. “(Monday) I missed so we just wanted to go as fast as we could on this one.”

Garland and Bahem are still riding the momentum from winning the Ariat World Series of Team Roping Finale in December. They walked out of the South Point in Las Vegas with $220,000 to split for their time of 28.89 seconds on four head to win the title.

“It helped us out a lot. We’re definitely going to rodeo a lot more this year than we originally planned on,” Bahem said. “It takes away the financial stress. We can just go rope and not have to worry about it.”

Garland grew up in Kuna, Idaho, and Bahem grew up 45 minutes down the road in Parma, Idaho. The longtime friends were ready to go to the cashier before catching their calf in the final.

“Shoot, we were talking about what we were going to spend the money on when we were riding up the tunnel for the last steer," Bahem said.

Added Garland: “I’m mounted out a little bit better on the horse, too. It makes everything better.”

The money was nice, but Garland knows it’s somewhat of a medical miracle that he’s chasing his CNFR championship dreams with Bahem.

“It feels really good when it comes together,” Garland said. “We grew up every day doing this at home and have run thousands of steers together. To have a win come together, you’re just trying to chip away at goals, and it makes you feel like you’re doing it right.”