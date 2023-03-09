Jackson's Anna Gibson, Cheyenne Central's Aubrey Frentheway, and possibly Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson will compete in this weekend's NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Gibson, a senior at the University of Washington, will run in the mile and the distance medley relay on Friday. Gibson enters with a time of 4 minutes, 31 seconds in the mile, which is the third-fastest time in the event. She will also run the anchor leg on the distance medley relay team that established a new NCAA record last month with a time of 10:46.62.
BYU senior Frentheway will compete in the 5,000-meter run. She enters with a time of 15:32.82.
Thorvaldson, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, is listed as a possible member of the distance medley relay team for the Southeastern Conference champion Razorbacks.