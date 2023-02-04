Jackson's Anna Gibson continues to set records.

The University of Washington senior ran the anchor leg on the Huskies' distance medley relay team Friday that established a new NCAA indoor record at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational in Boston.

Gibson, a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School, ran the 1600 meters in 4 minutes, 34.26 seconds to help the Huskies win the race with a time of 10:46.62, breaking the record of 10:48.77 set by the University of Oregon in 2017.

Rounding out the relay team for the Huskies were Sophie O'Sullivan (3:16.24 in the 1200), Marlena Preigh (54.21 in the 400) and Carley Thomas (2:01.93 in the 800).

Gibson was a two-time Wyoming Gatorade runner of the year, winning the honors in both cross country and track during the 2016-17 season. She still holds the Class 4A state records in both cross country and the mile.