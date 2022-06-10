Jackson's Anna Gibson just misses making 1500-meter finals at NCAA Championships

Jackson native Anna Gibson came up just short in her bid to advance to the 1500-meter run finals at the NCAA Track & Field Championships on Thursday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The University of Washington junior finished seventh in the first heat of the semifinals with a time of 4 minutes, 22.42 seconds. Only the top five runners in each of the two heats, as well as the next-fastest two times, advanced to the finals.

Gibson was just 0.56 seconds back of Middle Tennessee State's Eusila Chepkemei, who finished fifth in the heat with a 4:21.84.

Also late Thursday, Cheyenne Central grad and BYU junior Aubrey Frentheway finished 22nd in the 10k with a time of 34:31.59. Alabama's Mercy Chelangat won the race with a 32:37.08.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0