Colorado Christian University distance runner Josh Pierantoni earned All-America honors at last weekend's NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.
Pierantoni, a 2018 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, finished third in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14 minutes, 22.47 seconds and was fifth in the 10,000-meter run in 30:17.04. Both finishes garnered All-America honors for the CCU grad student.
Pierantoni also earned All-America distinction at the NCAA DII Cross Country Championships in December in helping Colorado Christian to a third-place finish.