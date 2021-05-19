 Skip to main content
Kansas State's Lauren Taubert takes 2nd in heptathlon at Big 12 Championships
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert finished second in the heptathlon at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship this past weekend in Manhattan, Kansas.

Battling through a knee injury, the former Natrona County standout totaled 5,772 points over the seven events. She won the 200 (23.99), was second in the 800 (2:15.34), third in the 100 hurdles (13.54), fifth in the high jump (5-06.5) and long jump (19-03.5), seventh in the shot put (37-03.75) and eighth in the javelin (117-00).

Taubert, a three-time All-American, will next compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

She had previously qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the 100 hurdles, the long jump and on the Wildcats' 4x400 team later this month, but will instead take time off for her knee to heal

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

