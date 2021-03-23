Kansas State's Lauren Taubert wins heptathlon at UTSA Invitational

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert won six of seven events to easily finish atop the podium in the heptathlon at the UTSA Invitational over the weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

Taubert, a 2016 graduate of Natrona County High School, took first in the 100-meter hurdles (13.73 seconds), the high jump (5 feet, 6.5 inches), the 200 (24.4), the long jump (19-08.75), the javelin toss (118-11) and the 800 (2:19.25) and placed second in the shot put (37-08.75) to finish with 5,713 points. Taubert's score puts her atop the NCAA rankings and, if it holds up, she would qualify for the NCAA Championships for the fourth time.