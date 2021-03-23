 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas State's Lauren Taubert wins heptathlon at UTSA Invitational
View Comments
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Kansas State's Lauren Taubert wins heptathlon at UTSA Invitational

{{featured_button_text}}

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert won six of seven events to easily finish atop the podium in the heptathlon at the UTSA Invitational over the weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

Taubert, a 2016 graduate of Natrona County High School, took first in the 100-meter hurdles (13.73 seconds), the high jump (5 feet, 6.5 inches), the 200 (24.4), the long jump (19-08.75), the javelin toss (118-11) and the 800 (2:19.25) and placed second in the shot put (37-08.75) to finish with 5,713 points. Taubert's score puts her atop the NCAA rankings and, if it holds up, she would qualify for the NCAA Championships for the fourth time.

Lauren Taubert

Taubert
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News