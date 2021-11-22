 Skip to main content
MEN'S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Kelly Walsh grad Josh Pierantoni earns All-America status at NCAA DII cross country

Colorado Christian's Josh Pierantoni, a graduate of Kelly Walsh, finished 29th at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships over the weekend in St Leo, Florida, to earn All-America status.

The senior finished the 10k course with a time of 31 minutes, 12.4 seconds to earn All-America status. Fellow Colorado Christian senior Ryder Searle placed 10th as the Cougars finished a program-best 10th in the team standings.

Pierantoni and Searle are the first All-Americans in the program's history.

Josh Pierantoni headshot

Pierantoni
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

