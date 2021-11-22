Kelly Walsh grad Josh Pierantoni earns All-America status at NCAA DII cross country

Colorado Christian's Josh Pierantoni, a graduate of Kelly Walsh, finished 29th at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships over the weekend in St Leo, Florida, to earn All-America status.
The senior finished the 10k course with a time of 31 minutes, 12.4 seconds to earn All-America status. Fellow Colorado Christian senior Ryder Searle placed 10th as the Cougars finished a program-best 10th in the team standings.
Pierantoni and Searle are the first All-Americans in the program's history.
