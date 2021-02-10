Kelly Walsh grad Josh Pierantoni qualifies for NCAA DII Championships in 5k

Colorado Christian University junior Josh Pierantoni, a 2018 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in the 5,000-meter run.
Competing at the Front Range #2 meet in Golden, Colorado, Pierantoni won the 5k with a school-record time of 14 minutes, 44.20 seconds, which converts to a time of 14:02.78 at sea level and automatically qualified him for the NCAA Championships on March 11-13 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Earlier this season Pierantoni provisionally qualified for the NCAA Championships in the mile with a time of 4:16.70.
