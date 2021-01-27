 Skip to main content
Kelly Walsh grad Payton Stack earns AVCA DII Player of the Week honors
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Colorado State University-Pueblo senior Payton Stack earned two player of the week honors for her efforts on the volleyball court over the weekend. The 6-foot-2 Stack was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Player of the Week as well as the Rocky Mountain Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Playing middle blocker instead of her usual opposite side hitter position, the former Kelly Walsh standout had 10 kills and nine blocks to help the Thunderwolves to a 3-2 upset of No. 5 Regis College on Sunday. She followed that with nine kills and six blocks in a 3-1 loss to Colorado Mesa University.

Stack was an all-state player for the Trojans in 2016 before moving on to Laramie County Community College, where she helped lead the Golden Eagles to back-to-back Region IX championships.

Payton Stack headshot

Stack
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

