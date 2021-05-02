Kelly Walsh grad Pierantoni wins gold at RMAC Track & Field Championships

Colorado Christian sophomore Josh Pierantoni, a 2018 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, won the 5,000-meter run at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.

Earlier in the meet, Chadron State College won the men's 4x100 relay in 40.90 seconds with freshman Emory Yoosook (Kelly Walsh) running the second leg and sophomore Brodie Roden (Riverton) running the anchor. Roden also placed second in the 200 with a time of 4822.