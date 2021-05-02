Kelly Walsh grad Pierantoni wins gold at RMAC Track & Field Championships

Colorado Christian sophomore Josh Pierantoni, a 2018 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, won the 5,000-meter run at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.
Pierantoni finished with a time of 14 minutes, 15 seconds.
Earlier in the meet, Chadron State College won the men's 4x100 relay in 40.90 seconds with freshman Emory Yoosook (Kelly Walsh) running the second leg and sophomore Brodie Roden (Riverton) running the anchor. Roden also placed second in the 200 with a time of 4822.
Chadron State freshman Greg Logsdon (Southeast) ran the anchor leg on the Eagles' winning 4x400 relay team.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
