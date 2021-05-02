 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelly Walsh grad Pierantoni wins gold at RMAC Track & Field Championships
0 comments
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Kelly Walsh grad Pierantoni wins gold at RMAC Track & Field Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Colorado Christian sophomore Josh Pierantoni, a 2018 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, won the 5,000-meter run at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.

Pierantoni finished with a time of 14 minutes, 15 seconds.

Earlier in the meet, Chadron State College won the men's 4x100 relay in 40.90 seconds with freshman Emory Yoosook (Kelly Walsh) running the second leg and sophomore Brodie Roden (Riverton) running the anchor. Roden also placed second in the 200 with a time of 4822.

Chadron State freshman Greg Logsdon (Southeast) ran the anchor leg on the Eagles' winning 4x400 relay team.

Brodie Roden headshot

Roden
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News