Eighteen years ago, Ken Mason and his wife, Kari, made a move that continues to have ripple effects across the college rodeo landscape.

The Masons and young daughters Sydnee and Taylor left their ranch in southern Iowa and traveled across the border to Marshall, Missouri, where Ken Mason became the rodeo coach at Missouri Valley College.

“My wife and I often joke that in 2005 we made the worst financial decision we ever made by going into coaching,” Mason said Tuesday at the College National Finals Rodeo. “But now we wouldn’t want it any other way.”

No doubt the cowboys and cowgirls at Missouri Valley College feel the same way.

Mason has built the MVC programs into a regional power and a contender on the national stage. Under Mason, the Vikings’ men’s team has won 12 Ozark Region titles, including seven in a row, and finished third at the college finals last year. The women’s team has won three regional titles and was ninth at the CNFR last year. In addition, both teams have been reserve national champions – the men in 2010 and the women in 2016.

“We’ve been really blessed there at the college because the community has really embraced the rodeo program,” Mason admitted. “The community has stepped up and built some really nice facilities for us. And as a team, we work really hard at it, that’s what we do.”

***

Missouri Valley College, which a number of college rodeo fans know simply as “Bareback U,” has developed a reputation as being the top school in the nation for bareback bronc riders. The moniker is well-deserved.

The Vikings had some success in the event early in Mason’s tenure, but after Kyle Brennecke finished as the reserve champion at the CNFR in 2010 the standard was set. Tanner Aus was the reserve champ the following year and then won the national championship in the event in 2012.

The Missouri Valley College bareback riders haven’t slowed down since.

Tim O’Connell won it all in 2015; Cole Franks was the reserve champ last year; Jess Pope (2019) and Nick Pelke (2021) finished third at the college finals; and Ty Pope added his name to the champions list last year. Ty Pope put himself to win back-to-back titles with an 84.0-point ride Tuesday night to take the lead in the average.

Since 2010 the Vikings have had 14 bareback riders advance to Saturday’s championship go-round at the college finals. This year Missouri Valley College bareback riders occupied the top five spots and seven of the top nine in the final Ozark Region standings.

“We work really, really hard at it and we stay disciplined and focused,” Mason said of his bareback riders’ success. “If you have the tools we’ll help you set the skills.”

A number of MVC graduates have taken those skills to the professional level. Jess Pope won the world title last year, O’Connell is a three-time world champion (2016-18) and Aus is a seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier.

“The kids have to be hard workers and coachable,” Mason noted. “They have to be disciplined enough to be willing to work hard at it. And they have to have a plan. When you build a house you have to have a plan. We work together to set our goals, we hold each other accountable and we only do the things that are going to help us reach our goals.”

Some former Vikings – O’Connell, Jess Pope and Aus come to mind – might have reached their goals in the arena. Others have found success outside the arena. Mason believes they all have one thing in common, though.

“Those guys have already developed that mindset of being a winner,” he said. “With these young kids we’re starting to create that mindset of being a winner. It’s great for our guys to be around those past world champions and several-time NFR qualifiers because they want to put their name out there too.

“We schedule our days and we have a plan. They all reach different levels at different times so every time we climb a rung we have to put another rung at the top of the ladder.”

The Missouri Valley College ladder might be able to reach from Marshall to Casper at this point.

***

When discussing the success of his program, Mason has a laundry list of people to thank. He mentions the Marshall community for its financial and emotional support and credits Dave Morehead of Three Hills Rodeo in Bernard, Iowa, for providing his roughstock kids with the stock they need to be successful.

“Dave and Marla Morehead, and Jake and Courtney, have been awesome to our program,” Mason noted. “We have been blessed to have them. They make sure we have every type of animal to get on, from a hopper for the kids to something that will pound the ground that you can be 85 on if you do it right.”

At the top of Mason’s list of people to thank, though, is his wife, “Miss Kari.”

“I’ve been here 18 years and I couldn’t imagine doing it without my wife,” Ken Mason admitted. “She does more than anyone could ever understand. Miss Kari takes care of the travel and all the budget, she makes all the payments. She does everything like that for the rodeo program. That allows me to coach and take care of the livestock and the practice schedule. I don’t have to do any desk work because Miss Kari takes care of it all.”

Ty Pope makes sure the man who is a four-time Ozark Region Coach of the Year and the 2011 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Coach of the Year gets some credit as well for the Vikings’ success.

“It’s 100 percent Ken Mason,” Pope said. “The guy is unbelievable with his knowledge and his fundamentals are spot-on and that’s why he keeps creating some top-of-the-line bareback riders.”

It’s possible that Missouri Valley College could have four bareback riders in the short go. Kooper Heimburg, Nick Pelke, Colton Eck and Pope were all in the top 15 of the average after the second go.

“We all live together and we all want to see each other succeed,” Pope stated. “We’ll buck horses once a week and we’ll do fundamentals on the other days. We’re always trying to make each other better in the practice pen and in the arena.”

Mason agreed with Pope’s assessment.

“They have fun together and then they start winning,” he said. “They have the mindset to win that when they’re doing it together they’re pushing each other to be the best that they can be.

“And they’re disgustingly honest with each other,” Mason added. “We always start out with what they did right, be disgustingly honest with what they did wrong and then finish with another thing that they did right. You have to have a plan.”

***

For years at the college finals, Ken Mason has made sure his teams have always had a plan when they come to Casper. One of these years the end result of that plan might include a team championship. But the longtime coach also knows everything has to align for that to happen.

“You can be talented and have all the skill in the world, but if it’s not your time it’s not your time,” he said. “When the time is right it’s right. But if you don’t have the skill and the tools you never get your time. Everything has to be right.”

Mason admits to having a plan for most things. It’s a big reason why the Vikings’ programs have been so successful over the years. One thing he didn’t plan for this week, though, was watching his youngest daughter compete for Missouri Valley College for the final time.

Taylor Mason, a senior, tied her last goat during Tuesday night’s first performance. Her 7.3-second run gave her a three-run time of 21.2 seconds, which probably would place her outside the top 12 by the end of the third go-round Friday night.

“My daughter has had three opportunities to come to the college finals and I’m real proud of that,” Ken Mason said. “She just graduated so I’ve had a lot of emotion this week because this is my daughter’s last college rodeo. And the journey that her and I and my wife have been on … this is the most emotional college finals I’ve ever been a part of.”

After completing her final collegiate run Tuesday, Taylor Mason rode her horse out of the Ford Wyoming Center arena and took a deep breath before trying to put things in perspective.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but I’m done tying goats,” she acknowledged. “It was such a huge part of my life for so long and I put so much into it. And I’ve had so many highs and lows that it’s bittersweet for sure.”

When asked what it was like to have competed in rodeo for her dad, Taylor offered a smile while looking into the distance.

“It’s been pretty amazing and I could have asked for more,” she said. “My dad is my best friend and my biggest supporter. He’s always in my corner, good or bad, and he just takes me how I am.

“You can’t pick your dad, but if you could I would pick mine all over again.”