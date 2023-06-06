The former Lander High standout won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 48.70 seconds at the Sun Devil Open in Tempe, Arizona, over the weekend. That time is the second-fastest ever for a U.S. swimmer in the 17-18 age group, just .01 behind the University of California's Alex Raley's time of 48.69. Kulow's time is the fastest by an American swimmer in the event this year.