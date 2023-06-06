Arizona State rising sophomore Jonny Kulow continues to push the limits in the swimming pool.
The former Lander High standout won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 48.70 seconds at the Sun Devil Open in Tempe, Arizona, over the weekend. That time is the second-fastest ever for a U.S. swimmer in the 17-18 age group, just .01 behind the University of California's Alex Raley's time of 48.69. Kulow's time is the fastest by an American swimmer in the event this year.
Kulow was the Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year last season after helping the Sun Devils win the program's first conference title and finishing second in the NCAA Championships.
He won 11 state titles (2019-22), set five individual Class 3A state records and four overall state marks while at Lander.