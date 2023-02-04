Arizona State freshman Jonny Kulow, a former record-breaking swimmer at Lander, had an impressive day in the top-ranked Sun Devils' dual victory over rival Arizona on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.

Kulow and senior teammate Jack Dolan tied for the win in the 50-yard freestyle as both finished in 19.46 seconds. Kulow also finished second in the 100 free with a 42.79, just behind teammate Patrick Sammon, who had a 42.76.

Kulow capped his day by swimming a leg on the Sun Devils' first-place 400 free relay team.

Arizona State won the dual 223-58 over the No. 19 Wildcats. Next up for Kulow and the Sun Devils are the Pac-12 Championships on March 1-4 in Federal Way, Washington.