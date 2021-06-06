Laramie County CC men's soccer wins at NJCAA Championships

The Laramie County Community College men's soccer team rallied for a 3-2 victory against LSU-Eunice in pool play Sunday at the NJCAA Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

After Manny Tapia opened the scoring for the Golden Eagles (9-3-2), LSU-Eunice scored twice to take a 2-1 lead. But Abe Lopez netted the equalizer in the 59th minute and Jonathan Jimenez scored the game-winner in the 75th to give LCCC the win.

The Golden Eagles, who improved to 1-1 in pool play, have to wait until after Monday's game between LSU-Eunice and Iowa Western to find out if they advance in the tournament.

Late Saturday, the LCCC women's team's season came to an end with a 4-1 loss to Eastern Florida State in Evans, Georgia. Natrona County grad Avery Potter had the lone score for the Golden Eagles (14-2-0).

