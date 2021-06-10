 Skip to main content
Late home runs prove costly in Casper Horseheads' latest defeat
EXHIBITION LEAGUE

Late home runs prove costly in Casper Horseheads' latest defeat

The Casper Horseheads were in position to end their two-game losing streak Wednesday night before the Western Nebraska Pioneers rallied for a 9-7 victory in Gering, Nebraska.

Casper (3-10) scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning on a wild pitch and Cristian Lopez's two-run single to take a 7-6 lead. Reliever Owen Vabthillo got the first two outs in the bottom of the frame before allowing a solo home run that tied the score, followed by a double and a two-run homer on a 2-2 count to give the Pioneers the win.

The two teams finished off their three-game series Thursday before the Horseheads return home to host the Mining City Tommyknockers for a three-game set beginning Friday at Mike Lansing Field.

