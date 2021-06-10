Late home runs prove costly in Casper Horseheads' latest defeat

The Casper Horseheads were in position to end their two-game losing streak Wednesday night before the Western Nebraska Pioneers rallied for a 9-7 victory in Gering, Nebraska.

Casper (3-10) scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning on a wild pitch and Cristian Lopez's two-run single to take a 7-6 lead. Reliever Owen Vabthillo got the first two outs in the bottom of the frame before allowing a solo home run that tied the score, followed by a double and a two-run homer on a 2-2 count to give the Pioneers the win.