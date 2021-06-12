 Skip to main content
Lauren Taubert finishes 15th in heptathlon at NCAA Outdoor Championships
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Lauren Taubert finishes 15th in heptathlon at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Battling through injury, former Natrona County standout Lauren Taubert finished 15th in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

The Kansas State senior placed 19th in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11.5 inches, 17th in the javelin with a throw of 108-06 and ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 16.80 seconds.

Taubert, a four-time All-America for the Wildcats, finished with 5,436 points.

Lauren Taubert

Taubert
