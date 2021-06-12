Lauren Taubert finishes 15th in heptathlon at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Battling through injury, former Natrona County standout Lauren Taubert finished 15th in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
The Kansas State senior placed 19th in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11.5 inches, 17th in the javelin with a throw of 108-06 and ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 16.80 seconds.
Taubert, a four-time All-America for the Wildcats, finished with 5,436 points.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
