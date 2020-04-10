Lauren Taubert looks for positives after COVID-19 ends indoor season

Lauren Taubert was right where she wanted to be last month.
The Kansas State senior was in Albuquerque, New Mexico, preparing to compete in the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, which were set to begin on March 13. Taubert, a former three-sport standout at Natrona County High School, entered the meet with the No. 2 mark in the pentathlon in the country.
“I was set to compete the next day and they called it off when we were at practice,” Taubert said during a recent phone interview. “I was doing warmups and getting ready to do hurdles when the whole atmosphere got really quiet.”
Standing with teammate and fellow pentathlete Ariel Okorie, they soon got the official word: the Indoor Championships as well as the Outdoor Championships, in addition to all NCAA spring sports, had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Taubert had first gotten a sense of the situation before leaving the Kansas State campus, but it wasn’t until the team arrived in Albuquerque when it really took hold.
“When we got to Albuquerque everything started changing,” Taubert said. “We went to Walmart to get some snacks for the meet and the lines were really long. The whole feeling began to change.
“To find out that we were not going to be able to compete was super-devastating,” she added. “But now I can look back and see the bigger picture and I’m glad that they were putting the safety of the people first.”
Obviously, the NCAA’s decision put an end to Taubert’s impressive indoor season as well as her collegiate indoor career. She won the pentathlon at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Jan. 31 with 4,352 points. That stood as the nation’s top score until Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens scored 4,391 points to win the SEC Indoor Championships on Feb. 28-29. That same weekend, Taubert scored 4,161 points to win the Big 12 Indoor Championships.
“I’m actually very grateful for everything that I was able to accomplish in the indoor season,” Taubert offered. “I hit a mark in the pentathlon in Arkansas that I wasn’t planning on … 4,300 wasn’t even in my head. Just being able to have a huge PR like that so early on in the season was super-special for me.
“And just being able to share all those special experiences and those moments with my family was such a blessing. I’m so thankful that I was able to have those experiences before all of this happened.
“Sadly, I don’t get my indoor season back, but I do get my outdoor season back.”
Taubert, who will be a fifth-year senior for the Wildcats next year, has established herself as one of the program’s best multi-event athletes. She has the No. 4 pentathlon mark (4,352 points) in school history as well as the No. 5 mark in both the heptathlon (5,793 points) and the 400-meter hurdles (58.10 seconds). She set the heptathlon mark at last year’s NCAA Championships, where she placed eighth to earn All-America honors.
Taubert is currently back home in Casper, taking classes online and working out either at home or at a local track when she can. After all, she still has an outdoor season to compete in next year before setting her sights on the Olympic Trials after the 2020 Olympic Games were postponed until 2021.
“I’ve been able to do a lot of stuff that I would have been doing back at Kansas State,” she explained. “There are things like high jump and long jump that are harder because I don’t have a coach, but I have been able to keep training. I’m very blessed because I know a lot of professional and collegiate athletes don’t have that opportunity right now.
“I definitely plan to use this time to get stronger and improve on some technical things, like shot put and javelin, because those are two of my weaker events. I think, in a way, this will help me for next year and set me up for a better performance hopefully during the outdoor season. And hopefully I can get better scores and make it to the Olympic Trials and perform better there than I would have done this year.”
That is still a year away, though. For now, Taubert is just happy to be safe and at home with her family – parents Robert and Teresa; and brother Harrison, a junior at Natrona County – in Casper.
“I had some big goals for the outdoor season,” she admitted, “but I’m so thankful I get to be at home with my family while this is going on. The main thing I’m thinking about is the safety of others. I want all of this to be better before anything else.”
