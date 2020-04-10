Lauren Taubert looks for positives after COVID-19 ends indoor season

Taubert is currently back home in Casper, taking classes online and working out either at home or at a local track when she can. After all, she still has an outdoor season to compete in next year before setting her sights on the Olympic Trials after the 2020 Olympic Games were postponed until 2021.

“I’ve been able to do a lot of stuff that I would have been doing back at Kansas State,” she explained. “There are things like high jump and long jump that are harder because I don’t have a coach, but I have been able to keep training. I’m very blessed because I know a lot of professional and collegiate athletes don’t have that opportunity right now.

“I definitely plan to use this time to get stronger and improve on some technical things, like shot put and javelin, because those are two of my weaker events. I think, in a way, this will help me for next year and set me up for a better performance hopefully during the outdoor season. And hopefully I can get better scores and make it to the Olympic Trials and perform better there than I would have done this year.”

That is still a year away, though. For now, Taubert is just happy to be safe and at home with her family – parents Robert and Teresa; and brother Harrison, a junior at Natrona County – in Casper.

“I had some big goals for the outdoor season,” she admitted, “but I’m so thankful I get to be at home with my family while this is going on. The main thing I’m thinking about is the safety of others. I want all of this to be better before anything else.”

