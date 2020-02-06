You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lauren Taubert wins Big 12 Women's Athlete of the Week honors
View Comments
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Lauren Taubert wins Big 12 Women's Athlete of the Week honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert, who won the pentathlon at the recent Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Wednesday was named the Big 12 Women's Athlete of the Week.

Taubert, a graduate of Natrona County, totaled 4,352 points as she set personal records in four of the five events. Her point total is No. 4 in Kansas State history and is the No. 1 mark in the nation this year.

The weekly honor is the second for Taubert in her Wildcats career after she earned the same distinction two years ago.

Lauren Taubert

Taubert
View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News