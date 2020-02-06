Lauren Taubert wins Big 12 Women's Athlete of the Week honors

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert, who won the pentathlon at the recent Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Wednesday was named the Big 12 Women's Athlete of the Week.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Taubert, a graduate of Natrona County, totaled 4,352 points as she set personal records in four of the five events. Her point total is No. 4 in Kansas State history and is the No. 1 mark in the nation this year.
The weekly honor is the second for Taubert in her Wildcats career after she earned the same distinction two years ago.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.