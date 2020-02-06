Lauren Taubert wins Big 12 Women's Athlete of the Week honors

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert, who won the pentathlon at the recent Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Wednesday was named the Big 12 Women's Athlete of the Week.

Taubert, a graduate of Natrona County, totaled 4,352 points as she set personal records in four of the five events. Her point total is No. 4 in Kansas State history and is the No. 1 mark in the nation this year.

The weekly honor is the second for Taubert in her Wildcats career after she earned the same distinction two years ago.

