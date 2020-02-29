Lauren Taubert wins pentathlon title at Big 12 Indoor Championships

Kansas State senior and Natrona County High School alum Lauren Taubert won the pentathlon title at the Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday in Ames, Iowa.
Taubert overcame a disappointing sixth-place finish in the shot put to win both the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 7 inches and the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 19.18 seconds to finish with 4,161 points. She also finished second in the high jump (5-08) and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.46).
The first women's indoor pentathlon for the Wildcats since 2014, Taubert will compete next in the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 13-14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Taubert still has the best pentathlon score in the nation this season with 4,352 set at the Razorback Invitational on Feb. 1.