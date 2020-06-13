Mia Manzanares won't get chance to defend CNFR all-around crown

For the first time in five years, Mia Manzanares won’t be spending a week in Casper.
The Louisiana cowgirl was on track to be in town this week to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo at the Casper Events Center, but that all changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, the governing body of college rodeo, made the decision on April 8 to cancel this year’s CNFR, which was scheduled to begin Sunday and run through June 20.
“It’s really tough,” Manzanares said in a phone interview on Friday. “One of the things we looked forward to every year was going to Casper. And this week memories keep popping up on my Facebook and Instagram and Snapchat of being in Casper. It’s just very, very strange.”
The two-time defending women’s all-around champion, Manzanares had already qualified for her fifth trip to the college finals. A graduate student at Texas A&M-Commerce, where she took classes online, Manzanares was leading the Southern Region in breakaway roping and was second in goat tying when the season was halted prior to the CNFR being canceled.
Prior to the cancellation, Manzanares had continued to make her mark in rodeo arenas throughout the Southwest. In addition to her success on the college circuit, she and her 24-year-old horse, Rope Mare, made a name for themselves on the national circuit at The American in early March. Manzanares won the long go-round in breakaway with a blazing 1.94-second run at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.
“That was amazing,” Manzanares admitted. “The only thing I could compare The American to is the short round at the college finals. I had the same butterflies at both places.
“Obviously, The American is in a bigger arena, but both places have the same energy. Those are two very special places.”
Understandably, the Events Center holds a special place in Manzanares’ heart with what she accomplished her final two years at the venue.
After failing to make it to the CNFR short go in her first two years at McNeese State, Manzanares put it all together in 2018. She won both the breakaway and goat tying to not only claim the all-around title but also scored enough points to lead McNeese State to the team championship. She followed that up last year by winning her second all-around title on the strength of a runner-up showing in breakaway and a third-place finish in goat tying. Once again, McNeese State won the team title.
Manzanares got her undergraduate degree from McNeese State last year and had the credits and classes she needed to get a doctorate in physical therapy, but couldn’t pass up the chance to rodeo for Dameon White at Texas A&M-Commerce.
“He is someone I have looked up to for so long,” Manzanares said. “But the only online degree I could get there was an ag-science degree, which I ended up loving. It also had a touch of education and my grandmother, my mom and most of my aunts are teachers, so it helped me learn more about what they do.”
Taking classes online allowed Manzanares the opportunity to rodeo more than she had been able to during her undergraduate years.
“I really wanted to do an online Master’s program because that gave me the freedom to rodeo wherever and whenever I wanted,” she said. “My undergrad program was super intense and I had to make really good grades to get into my doctorate program so I went to college rodeos, and some amateur rodeos and ropings when I was at McNeese State. But the first half of my Master’s program I went everywhere. And that was the plan. I wanted to rodeo as hard as I could until I was done. Unfortunately, it happened a little bit quicker than I wanted.”
In May, Manzanares got her Master’s degree from Texas A&M-Commerce. Now, it’s on to the next step.
“I got accepted into the physical therapy program at Hardin-Simmons,” she said. “So starting in August for the next 28 months I will be working to get my doctorate in physical therapy.”
In the meantime, she will continue competing in breakaway roping events at local rodeos while also helping local youth learn more about the sport she loves.
“For me, it’s not about the wins or the money, it’s about the love of the sport,” she said. “I’ve been helping girls at clinics and training horses because I just love being around the sport.
“And that’s what it’s all about. Because what is rodeo going to be if we don’t have up-and-coming athletes?”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
