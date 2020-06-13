Mia Manzanares won't get chance to defend CNFR all-around crown

“That was amazing,” Manzanares admitted. “The only thing I could compare The American to is the short round at the college finals. I had the same butterflies at both places.

“Obviously, The American is in a bigger arena, but both places have the same energy. Those are two very special places.”

Understandably, the Events Center holds a special place in Manzanares’ heart with what she accomplished her final two years at the venue.

After failing to make it to the CNFR short go in her first two years at McNeese State, Manzanares put it all together in 2018. She won both the breakaway and goat tying to not only claim the all-around title but also scored enough points to lead McNeese State to the team championship. She followed that up last year by winning her second all-around title on the strength of a runner-up showing in breakaway and a third-place finish in goat tying. Once again, McNeese State won the team title.

Manzanares got her undergraduate degree from McNeese State last year and had the credits and classes she needed to get a doctorate in physical therapy, but couldn’t pass up the chance to rodeo for Dameon White at Texas A&M-Commerce.