Missed opportunities cost Casper Horseheads in loss to Whiskey Jacks
EXPEDITION LEAGUE

Casper Horseheads logo

Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads stranded 10 runners and wasted a solid performance from starting pitcher Edgar Aqui-Cruz in a 3-1 loss to the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks on Saturday night at Mike Lansing Field.

The Horseheads (9-23) loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but two fielder's choice groundouts and a strikeout plated just one run.

Aqui-Cruz scattered nine hits and allowed just two runs in seven innings before giving way to Harold Baez, who allowed two hits and a run in the top of the ninth.

