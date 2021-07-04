Missed opportunities cost Casper Horseheads in loss to Whiskey Jacks

The Casper Horseheads stranded 10 runners and wasted a solid performance from starting pitcher Edgar Aqui-Cruz in a 3-1 loss to the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks on Saturday night at Mike Lansing Field.
The Horseheads (9-23) loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but two fielder's choice groundouts and a strikeout plated just one run.
Aqui-Cruz scattered nine hits and allowed just two runs in seven innings before giving way to Harold Baez, who allowed two hits and a run in the top of the ninth.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.