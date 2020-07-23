Mountain West football announces preseason individual honors

The Mountain West announced its 2020 preseason individual honors on Thursday with Colorado State's Warren Jackson, Fresno State's Justin Rice and Utah State's Savon Scarver earning accolades.
Jackson, a 6-foot-6 senior wide receiver, had 77 receptions for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns last year in earning first-team All-MW honors. He was named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason watch list earlier this month.
Rice, a senior linebacker for the Bulldogs, racked up 112 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, three sacks and forced four fumbles in 2019. Within the last week, Rice was named to the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award Preseason watch lists, both honoring the national defensive player of the year.
Scarver enters his senior season with five career kickoff returns for touchdowns, the second-most in MW history and tied for ninth-best in NCAA history.
