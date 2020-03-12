You are the owner of this article.
Mountain West suspends spring sports
MOUNTAIN WEST

Mountain West suspends spring sports

The Mountain West Board of Directors issued a release Thursday that the conference was suspending all spring sports competitions as a result of the current status of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Those teams currently on the road competing may complete those events and then return to campus," the statement read. "Those teams that have not yet departed shall suspend travel immediately.

"Decisions with regard to the continuation of local practice activities in various sports (e.g., spring football) are a matter of institutional discretion depending upon local conditions."

The University of Wyoming was expected to start spring football practice on March 24.

"Those teams that have qualified for an NCAA Championship event may participate at institutional discretion, subject to the status of those events as determined by the NCAA," the statement continued. "Decisions regarding prospective student-athlete recruitment shall be made at institutional discretion on a case-by-case basis."

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

