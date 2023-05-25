Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Harrison Taubert, who graduated from Natrona County High in 2021, recently concluded his sophomore baseball season at Northeast Community College by earning all-conference honors. NECC is a Division 2 junior college located in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Taubert garnered second-team all-Region 11 honors as an outfielder after leading the Hawks in batting average (.365), hits (67), runs batted in (61), triples (8) and on-base percentage (.479). Taubert also hit 13 home runs to NECC, which finished with a 39-20 record.

Taubert has already committed to play next season at the University of Evansville, which competes in the Missouri Valley College.