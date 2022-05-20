 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Natrona County grad Harrison Taubert has solid freshman year for Northeast CC baseball

  • 0

Former Natrona County standout Harrison Taubert recently completed his freshman baseball season at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, by earning all-region honors.

Taubert, an outfielder, led the Hawks with 13 home runs, 56 runs batted in and 22 stolen bases. In addition, Taubert batted .345 with 15 doubles and 60 runs scored with a .480 on-base percentage and a .690 slugging percentage.

He was an honorable mention selection to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division II team.

Taubert was a two-time all-state selection in baseball (2018-19) while playing for the Casper Oilers' American Legion team. The outfielder helped lead the Oilers to the 2019 state title, Casper's first since 1996.

The 2020 NCHS grad also was a two-time all-state football player for the Mustangs and helped lead the team to the 2018 Class 4A state championship.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News