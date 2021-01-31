Natrona County grad Lauren Taubert wins DeLoss Dodds Invitational pentathlon

Lauren Taubert put on a dominating performance Friday to win pentathlon gold at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational on Friday in Manhattan, Kansas. The Natrona County High graduate won four of the five events to finish with 4,230 points, which would be the third-highest mark in the NCAA this indoor season.
Competing unattached, the Kansas State senior set a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.33 seconds. She also won the 800 (2:17.18), the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and the long jump (19-02.5) and finished third in the shot put (37-02.5).
Taubert is a three-time All-American.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.