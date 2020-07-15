You are the owner of this article.
Natrona County's Dante Wallace will play football at Feather River College
PREP FOOTBALL

Natrona County's Dante Wallace will play football at Feather River College

NC vs Rock Springs

Natrona County's Dante Wallace runs for a touchdown in the Mustangs' game against Rock Springs last season at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Natrona County graduate Dante Wallace recently committed to play football at Feather River College in Quincy, California.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Wallace finished his prep career with 2,315 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns. His best season came as a junior when he led Class 4A with 1,812 rushing yards and 23 TDs. He averaged 151.0 yards per game and helped lead the Mustangs to the 2018 state championship. Wallace carried the ball 26 times for 99 yards, including the game's opening touchdown on a 9-yard run, in NC's 28-14 victory over Sheridan. Wallace was a 2018 Star-Tribune Super 25 selection.

He battled injuries throughout his senior campaign but still rushed for 667 yards and 10 scores. In limited action as a sophomore, Wallace rushed for 436 yards and 5 TDs.

Feather River competes in the Golden Valley Conference of the California Community College Athletic Association. The Golden Eagles were 1-9 last season.

