Natrona County's Dante Wallace will play football at Feather River College

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Wallace finished his prep career with 2,315 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns. His best season came as a junior when he led Class 4A with 1,812 rushing yards and 23 TDs. He averaged 151.0 yards per game and helped lead the Mustangs to the 2018 state championship. Wallace carried the ball 26 times for 99 yards, including the game's opening touchdown on a 9-yard run, in NC's 28-14 victory over Sheridan. Wallace was a 2018 Star-Tribune Super 25 selection.