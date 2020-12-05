Natrona Couonty grad Lauren Taubert wins Kansas State pentathlon

Kansas State senior Lauren Taubert got her indoor track season off to an impressive start Friday, winning the Carol Robinson Winter Pentathlon in Manhattan, Kansas.

Competing unattached, Taubert won four of five events to finish with 4,168 points. The former Natrona County standout took first in the 60-meter hurdles (8.53 seconds), the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), the long jump (19-02.75) and the 800-meter run (2:20.45) and placed third in the shot put (38-05.5).