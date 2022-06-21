New faces emerged as national champs at College National Finals Rodeo

This year's College National Finals Rodeo began with six cowboys and three cowgirls who were returning national champions. In addition, three other competitors had won national titles in previous years.

But when the CNFR completed its seven-day run inside the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday night, there were 12 new national champs.

"Sounds pretty good, don't it?" Kincade Henry, who won the tie-down roping title, said of being a national champion.

The Panola College cowboy had a 9.0-second run in the short go-round to finish with a four-run time of 38.1 seconds. Cisco College's Trevor Hale was the reserve champion with a 39.7.

Despite having some time to work with heading into his final run after his three closest competitors struggled in the short go, Henry did his best to stay focused on the task at hand.

"I just had to keep a positive mindset and not put too much pressure on myself," he said. "It’s easy to put a bunch of pressure on yourself when you feel like you’re supposed to win."

Henry had good reason to be confident. The Mount Pleasant, Texas, native is eighth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, having won more than $51,000 on the pro circuit.

He believes his week at the college finals can serve as a jump start to a busy, and hopefully successful, summer.

"This gives me huge confidence," he admitted, "not only for the season but for the (National Finals Rodeo) in December. Before the short round I was getting nervous. I told myself my goal is to be a world champion so how is it going to feel when I’m backing in the box in the 10th round to win a gold buckle?

"So instead of letting the nerves get to me, I accepted the nerves and was like, ‘Come on with it.’ To accept that builds my confidence for the summer and for the big rodeos whenever I get in these pressure situations."

Tarleton State steer wrestler Walt Arnold found himself in a similar position to Henry before his final run. He just needed to make a solid run to win the national title but left no doubt. Arnold won the short go with a 3.7-second run -- his fastest of the week -- to post a four-run time of 16.9 seconds. Defending national champ Gavin Soileau of McNeese State finished second with an 18.7.

"It was fun, but it was a very stressful week," Arnold said. "Coming in tonight and knowing exactly what you have to do is almost harder than not knowing.

"Gavin bulldogged really good, I just drew the one I needed and it worked out. And shoutout to Gavin for hazing for me."

Arnold is currently 24th in the world standings, although he'll get a boost from the Reno Rodeo, which ends this Saturday. Arnold is tied for second in the first round and fourth in the average.

Texas A&M-Commerce breakaway roper Bryana Lehrmann and Southwestern Oklahoma State barrel racer Sadie Wolaver also entered the short go leading the average and ended it as national champs.

Lehrmann had a 2.6-second run to finish with a four-run time of 9.2 seconds. Wolaver's 14.4-second run in the short go was her fastest of the week to finish with a four-run time of 56.86 seconds and allowed her to hold off East Mississippi Community College's Taycie Matthews, who completed the cloverleaf pattern in a blazing 13.86 seconds for a total of 57.23.

Bareback bronc rider Ty Pope made sure the national title remained with Missouri Valley College with an 85.0-point ride on Vold Rodeo's Captain Hook. Teammate Cole Franks, the defending national champ, entered the short go leading the average but finished one point behind Pope (318.5-317.5) after scoring 81.5 points in the short go.

"He was a bucker," Pope said of Captain Hook. "I just knew I had to go at him all out because if I didn’t I wasn’t going to win anything. That’s just what I did and it all worked out.

"It really hasn’t set in," he added, "but just the title behind it is going to get my name out there. And being the best bareback rider in the nation feels great."

Sam Houston State's Lane McGehee, the 2017 national champ, was third with 315.5 points.

The saddle bronc title also looked to be a battle between teammates as McNeese State cowboys Ryder Sanford and Shea Fournier were 1-2 in the average entering the short go.

Fournier scored 81.0 points on Vold Rodeo's Jerry's Delight to give him 315.0 points on four head. Sanford, the last man out of the bucking chutes, appeared to be on his way to winning it all but fell off before the 8-second buzzer.

"I just knew I had to go at him and not quit," Fournier said of his ride. "Gas it all the way until the whistle."

Bull riding also came down to the final man out of the chutes as Tristen Hutchings of Sul Ross State needed just a 72.5-point ride to defend his national title. But Hutchings failed to make the buzzer, leaving Three Rivers College's Casey Roberts as the winner.

Roberts, who was the only bull rider out of eight to cover in the short go, finished with 239.5 points on four head. He had an 82.5 on Vold Rodeo's Out Cold in the finals.

The bulls dominated the competition all week. Of the 98 bull rides during the week, there were only 14 qualified rides made by eight bull riders.

In team roping, Riley Kittle of Cisco College and Jace Helton of Weatherford College didn't really factor into the championship equation on Saturday night. They were third entering the short go with a three-run time of 23.1 seconds, but leaders Mason Moore of Sam Houston State and Logan Moore of Wharton County Junior College had an 18.0 and defending national champs Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson of Casper College had an 18.5. The odds got even longer for Kittle and Helton when they roped a leg in the short go for an 11.3-second run.

"We knew we had a good steer," Kittle, the header, said. "So we just tried to stay behind the barrier and make the best run we could and hopefully the teams ahead of us would mess up."

They did.

The Johnsons' steer cut in front of Kellan's horse and ran toward the wall, forcing the header into an impossible position. Before he could throw his loop he and his horse were into the wall and Kellan was thrown to the arena floor as they finished with a no-time.

The Moores also had a no-time, leaving Kittle and Helton with an unlikely championship.

"We were hoping things would go our way and they did," said Helton.

The goat tying produced co-national champs, with Cochise College's Maddee Doerr and McNeese State's Kamryn Duncan both finishing with four-run times of 24.9 seconds.

Doerr had a 5.9-second run in the short go and Duncan followed with a 6.0. They then survived the final four goat tyers to win the title by one-tenth of a second over Weatherford College's Kristin Reaves, who set an arena record with a 5.5 in the short go.

